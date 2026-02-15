2026 Official Jerez Moto3 Test: Results - FINAL

Maximo Quiles tops the Moto3 timesheets from fellow Scott Ogden and Adrian Fernandez at the end of the official two-day test at Jerez, in Spain.

CFMoto Aspar rider Quiles was the only rider to break the 1m 44s barrier on his way to a 0.124s advantage over CIP Green Power rider Ogden and Leopard Honda's Fernandez, who set the same 1m 44.054s lap time.

All Moto3 riders set their best laps of the test on day two, with Saturday leader Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) slipping to seventh.

"It's been a very positive two days of testing," said Quiles, whose best lap was 0.2s from David Alonso's official circuit record.

"The first day was a bit tricky due to the wind and track conditions, but today was a very good day for riding, as we say in the team.

"I'm super happy, we tested a lot of things with both used and new tyres.

"The feeling was very good. I'm looking forward to starting the season in Thailand, we're really excited and ready to fight."

The Moto2 class will have its official pre-season test at Jerez on Monday and Tuesday (February 16-17).

The season-opening Thai Grand Prix then takes place at the end of this month...

2026 Official Jerez Moto3 Test - Day 2 (Sunday) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 1m 43.930s 2 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.124s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.124s 4 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.410s 5 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.422s 6 David Muñoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.473s 7 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.523s 8 Jesús Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.546s 9 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.555s 10 Adrián Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.598s 11 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.656s 12 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.680s 13 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.746s 14 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.808s 15 Cormac Buchanan NZE CODE Motorsports (KTM) +0.995s 16 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.012s 17 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.038s 18 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.142s 19 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MSi Racing Team (KTM) +1.303s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.412s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.451s 22 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.532s 23 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.597s 24 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.860s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.020s 26 Hakim Danish MAL MSi Racing Team (KTM) +2.274s

Official Jerez Moto3 lap records:

Best lap: David Alonso, 1m 43.710s (2024)

Fastest Race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, 1m 44.352 (2025)