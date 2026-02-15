2026 Official Jerez Moto3 Test: Results - FINAL
Final results for the official two-day Moto3 test held at Jerez in Spain.
Maximo Quiles tops the Moto3 timesheets from fellow Scott Ogden and Adrian Fernandez at the end of the official two-day test at Jerez, in Spain.
CFMoto Aspar rider Quiles was the only rider to break the 1m 44s barrier on his way to a 0.124s advantage over CIP Green Power rider Ogden and Leopard Honda's Fernandez, who set the same 1m 44.054s lap time.
All Moto3 riders set their best laps of the test on day two, with Saturday leader Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) slipping to seventh.
"It's been a very positive two days of testing," said Quiles, whose best lap was 0.2s from David Alonso's official circuit record.
"The first day was a bit tricky due to the wind and track conditions, but today was a very good day for riding, as we say in the team.
"I'm super happy, we tested a lot of things with both used and new tyres.
"The feeling was very good. I'm looking forward to starting the season in Thailand, we're really excited and ready to fight."
The Moto2 class will have its official pre-season test at Jerez on Monday and Tuesday (February 16-17).
The season-opening Thai Grand Prix then takes place at the end of this month...
2026 Official Jerez Moto3 Test - Day 2 (Sunday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|(KTM)
|1m 43.930s
|2
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+0.124s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|+0.124s
|4
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|+0.410s
|5
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA
|(KTM)
|+0.422s
|6
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|(KTM)
|+0.473s
|7
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+0.523s
|8
|Jesús Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|+0.546s
|9
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|+0.555s
|10
|Adrián Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+0.598s
|11
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|(KTM)
|+0.656s
|12
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|(KTM)
|+0.680s
|13
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA
|(KTM)
|+0.746s
|14
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|+0.808s
|15
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZE
|CODE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|+0.995s
|16
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|+1.012s
|17
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+1.038s
|18
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+1.142s
|19
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MSi Racing Team
|(KTM)
|+1.303s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|+1.412s
|21
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|+1.451s
|22
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|+1.532s
|23
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|+1.597s
|24
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|+1.860s
|25
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+2.020s
|26
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|MSi Racing Team
|(KTM)
|+2.274s
Official Jerez Moto3 lap records:
Best lap: David Alonso, 1m 43.710s (2024)
Fastest Race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, 1m 44.352 (2025)
2026 Official Jerez Moto3 Test - Day 1 (Saturday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 44.980s
|2
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|+0.064s
|3
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+0.177s
|4
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(KTM)
|+0.182s
|5
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|(KTM)
|+0.229s
|6
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(KTM)
|+0.261s
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA
|(KTM)
|+0.400s
|8
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|+0.454s
|9
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|+0.512s
|10
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|+0.538s
|11
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+0.674s
|12
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|(KTM)
|+0.678s
|13
|Adrián Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+0.756s
|14
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZE
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|+0.928s
|15
|Jesús Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|+0.971s
|16
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|+1.090s
|17
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA
|(KTM)
|+1.114s
|18
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+1.328s
|19
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|+1.561s
|20
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|+1.562s
|21
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+1.648s
|22
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|+1.686s
|23
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|+1.861s
|24
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|MSi Racing Team
|(KTM)
|+2.166s
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|+2.325s
|26
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MSi Racing Team
|(KTM)
|+2.396s