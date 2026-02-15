2026 Official Jerez Moto3 Test: Results - FINAL

Final results for the official two-day Moto3 test held at Jerez in Spain.

Maximo Quiles, Moto3, Jerez Test, 14 February 2026.
Maximo Quiles tops the Moto3 timesheets from fellow Scott Ogden and Adrian Fernandez at the end of the official two-day test at Jerez, in Spain.

CFMoto Aspar rider Quiles was the only rider to break the 1m 44s barrier on his way to a 0.124s advantage over CIP Green Power rider Ogden and Leopard Honda's Fernandez, who set the same 1m 44.054s lap time.

All Moto3 riders set their best laps of the test on day two, with Saturday leader Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) slipping to seventh.

"It's been a very positive two days of testing," said Quiles, whose best lap was 0.2s from David Alonso's official circuit record.

"The first day was a bit tricky due to the wind and track conditions, but today was a very good day for riding, as we say in the team. 

"I'm super happy, we tested a lot of things with both used and new tyres. 

"The feeling was very good. I'm looking forward to starting the season in Thailand, we're really excited and ready to fight." 

The Moto2 class will have its official pre-season test at Jerez on Monday and Tuesday (February 16-17).

The season-opening Thai Grand Prix then takes place at the end of this month...

2026 Official Jerez Moto3 Test - Day 2 (Sunday)

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team(KTM)1m 43.930s
2Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power(KTM)+0.124s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)+0.124s
4Guido PiniITALeopard Racing(Honda)+0.410s
5Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA(KTM)+0.422s
6David MuñozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP(KTM)+0.473s
7Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.523s
8Jesús RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)+0.546s
9Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)+0.555s
10Adrián CrucesSPACIP Green Power(KTM)+0.598s
11Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team(KTM)+0.656s
12David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP(KTM)+0.680s
13Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA(KTM)+0.746s
14Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing(Honda)+0.808s
15Cormac BuchananNZECODE Motorsports(KTM)+0.995s
16Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)+1.012s
17Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)+1.038s
18Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+1.142s
19Ryusei YamanakaJPNMSi Racing Team(KTM)+1.303s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing(Honda)+1.412s
21Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)+1.451s
22Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)+1.532s
23Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports(KTM)+1.597s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)+1.860s
25Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)+2.020s
26Hakim DanishMALMSi Racing Team(KTM)+2.274s

Official Jerez Moto3 lap records:

Best lap: David Alonso, 1m 43.710s (2024)

Fastest Race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, 1m 44.352 (2025)

2026 Official Jerez Moto3 Test - Day 1 (Saturday)

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 44.980s
2Guido PiniITALeopard Racing(Honda)+0.064s
3Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power(KTM)+0.177s
4Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Aspar Team(KTM)+0.182s
5David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP(KTM)+0.229s
6Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(KTM)+0.261s
7Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA(KTM)+0.400s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)+0.454s
9Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)+0.512s
10Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)+0.538s
11Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.674s
12David MuñozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP(KTM)+0.678s
13Adrián CrucesSPACIP Green Power(KTM)+0.756s
14Cormac BuchananNZEBOE Motorsports(KTM)+0.928s
15Jesús RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)+0.971s
16Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing(Honda)+1.090s
17Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA(KTM)+1.114s
18Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)+1.328s
19Ruche MoodleyRSABOE Motorsports(KTM)+1.561s
20Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)+1.562s
21Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)+1.648s
22Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)+1.686s
23Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing(Honda)+1.861s
24Hakim DanishMALMSi Racing Team(KTM)+2.166s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)+2.325s
26Ryusei YamanakaJPNMSi Racing Team(KTM)+2.396s

