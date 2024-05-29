Exclusive: Fabio Quartararo ‘drove 800km’ to quiz Bartolini on Ducati

Fabio Quartararo “had the opportunity” to join any MotoGP manufacturer in 2025. But he chose to stick with Yamaha, the factory he has ridden for since his rookie 2019 campaign and won the world title with in 2021.

A major part of Quartararo’s decision was the winter signing of Max Bartolini, who joined Yamaha as technical director after playing a pivotal role in Ducati’s success.

During part of an exclusive interview with Crash.net in Catalunya, Quartararo spoke about his 2025 decision, what he wanted to know during a crucial first meeting with Bartolini, the significance of the upcoming MotoGP tests and more…

Crash.net:

It’s been said that you had offers from 'everybody' for next season. Were you at least curious to try one of the European bikes?

Fabio Quartararo:

I had the opportunity to go, I would say, in every brand. But as you can imagine, some brands [the offer] was a factory bike in a satellite team. Some was a factory team.

But I was not ready [to leave Yamaha] for many reasons. First, to be loyal to Yamaha, for what they did for me in the past. And also I started to really believe in the project, the investment in engineers during the pre-season was huge. They are investing to improve the bike as quickly as possible.

I'm still young, I want to try again and give the opportunity to Yamaha to really come back. We've been to the top, now the bottom and I want to go to the top again with them.

Crash.net:

Do you understand why some people were surprised that you decided to resign with Yamaha?

Fabio Quartararo:

The decision was made based on the new people coming to Yamaha. This guy [Max Bartolini, sitting at another table] was a big factor. He was involved a lot in my decision. Because I believe in him and I know the [plans] he has with the bike. I am pretty confident we are going to achieve what we want and, for me, my goal number one is to have the most competitive bike for 2025.

Crash.net:

You've said the first meeting with Max lasted three hours. What sort of things did you ask him: 'What is in that salad box on the back of the Ducati? How does their ride height system work? The aero?'

Fabio Quartararo:

All the questions you’re thinking, I asked! Also ‘what they do from race pace to qualifying. How much was the difference in fuel they have?’ Many, many questions that I had. And when he answered, he made me think of more questions... So it was really interesting.

I drove 800 kilometres from Nice to Milan and back to have that meeting. So I was really looking forward to listening to him. And since that day it was like, ‘wow’. I went from not being sure about the [future of the] project to saying, ‘OK, this guy has arrived, let's think about it.’

After the Sepang test he said ‘We need a lot of time to improve the bike’. Also because he has to learn the bike, make many things. So I believe a lot in him and the future of the project, but as a rider, I always want the improvement today and not six months!

But we are doing a lot of tests now. After Mugello, we have the [official] test, then we are going to Valencia for two days. We have a lot of things to test and we’re going in the right direction.

Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo

Crash.net:

When Max explained things to you at that first meeting, did it also clear things up for you as a rider? Maybe you had seen things on track and thought, ‘why can't I do that?’

Fabio Quartararo:

In the first meeting, no. But as soon as we start testing in Sepang [he] said ‘OK, they have much more performance in this area, this area…’ F**k! This is exactly what I see [on track].

So when you see something and then someone that has been there [Ducati] for many years tells you what is missing on your bike, it gives you confidence.

Crash.net:

You know it’s not you, as the rider?

Fabio Quartararo:

But more than it's not you, it’s about the confidence you have to say ‘OK, we have this issue on the bike and we have to improve this area’. In the past, we didn't know where the problem was. Now we know, but we have to find the solutions.

Crash.net:

Speaking of solutions, you explained after you re-signed that there was something big coming at Yamaha, that was still confidential. Can you give a clue?

Fabio Quartararo:

I cannot, but what I can tell you is it’s coming.

Already in the Mugello test, we will have several bikes, many different things to test. At Valencia [private test in June] also. There are many, many things that are going to happen in the short future, which for me is going to help the team a lot to come back.

Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Catalan MotoGP

Crash.net:

The MotoGP success for Yamaha and Honda stopped suddenly. Marc was injured at Honda of course, but what’s your theory - did the Japanese factories move in the wrong direction, or did MotoGP move away from the Japanese?

Fabio Quartararo:

To be honest, I think we fell asleep a little bit. I think sometimes when you keep covering up a little bit too much the problem, one day when you can no longer cover it up anymore [the results suddenly change] straight away.

In 2022, I think I covered a lot of Yamaha weakness. But then I could not anymore. Then I think they wanted to make some [developments] but we could not make any improvement. That was worse.

Now the bike is much faster in the straight. If you take top speed, it's really good. But unfortunately, the turning and the grip is really bad compared to the past. This is what I think we have to fix, to make a step.

Crash.net:

Do you think a Yamaha must have strong corner speed to be a successful MotoGP bike?

Fabio Quartararo:

Yes. It’s the key. Because in the past it used to be the strong point of Yamaha, the turning. In 2021 our engine was much slower than Ducati, but the turning was much better than them.

Now they have the turning that we had, plus more power. So the difference is much bigger, with the aero and everything.

So we have to find back this turning and keep the power we have now. This is something that we still have to understand and then hopefully we can be fast again.