2025 MotoGP calendar: Dates and schedule so far
Provisional dates and venues for the 2025 MotoGP World Championship.
Buriram in Thailand will host the opening round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship on the weekend of February 28-March 2.
Other provisional dates and venues so far announced, plus the full winter testing schedule, can be seen below...
2025 MotoGP calendar:
Thai MotoGP, Buriram: February 28-March 2, 2025
British MotoGP, Silverstone: May 23-25, 2025
German MotoGP, Sachsenring: July 11-13, 2025
2025 MotoGP winter test schedule:
Valencia MotoGP Test: November 19, 2024
Sepang Shakedown Test*: January 31-February 2, 2025
Sepang MotoGP Test: February 5-7, 2025
Buriram MotoGP Test: February 12-13, 2025
*The Sepang Shakedown is for test riders, rookies (Ai Ogura, Somkiat Chantra, Fermin Aldeguer) and race riders from manufacturers in concession Rank D (currently Yamaha and Honda).
2025 Moto2 & Moto3 winter test schedule:
Valencia Moto3 Test: February 7-8, 2025
Valencia Moto2 Test: February 9-10, 2025
Jerez Moto2 & Moto3 Test: February 18-20, 2025