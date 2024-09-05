2025 MotoGP calendar: Dates and schedule so far

Buriram in Thailand will host the opening round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship on the weekend of February 28-March 2.

Other provisional dates and venues so far announced, plus the full winter testing schedule, can be seen below...

2025 MotoGP calendar:

Thai MotoGP, Buriram: February 28-March 2, 2025

British MotoGP, Silverstone: May 23-25, 2025

German MotoGP, Sachsenring: July 11-13, 2025

2025 MotoGP winter test schedule:

Valencia MotoGP Test: November 19, 2024

Sepang Shakedown Test*: January 31-February 2, 2025

Sepang MotoGP Test: February 5-7, 2025

Buriram MotoGP Test: February 12-13, 2025

*The Sepang Shakedown is for test riders, rookies (Ai Ogura, Somkiat Chantra, Fermin Aldeguer) and race riders from manufacturers in concession Rank D (currently Yamaha and Honda).

2025 Moto2 & Moto3 winter test schedule:

Valencia Moto3 Test: February 7-8, 2025

Valencia Moto2 Test: February 9-10, 2025

Jerez Moto2 & Moto3 Test: February 18-20, 2025