Testing a perfect MotoGP start? “Otherwise, you don’t know where the limit is…”

The only way to find the limit for a MotoGP start is to go over it.

Fabio Quartararo, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Fabio Quartararo, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test

Practice starts during 2025 MotoGP winter testing at Sepang and Buriram have produced some dramatic images of riders lighting up the rear tyre after dropping the clutch.

While such ‘bad’ starts were common on the opening day of testing with new machines in the past, some quick adjustments to the electronic launch control would soon settle things down.

But with ride-height devices, front and rear, added to the equation, alongside clutch release, torque delivery and rider position, starts have become much more complicated. Especially on 'dusty' low-grip grids such as Buriram.

While going as low as possible with the holeshot device might seem obvious for anti-wheelie purposes, Jack Miller revealed last October that, due to the risk of rear wheel spin, KTM had four different front settings to choose between.

Other manufacturers are also sure to have multiple height options.

“It’s to do with the front end, obviously with the front start device. So we are just playing with different stroke lengths,” Miller had said of wheelspin during practice starts.

"Obviously in high-grip conditions, you jam the thing down [as low as you can] like a drag racer.

“But in lower grip conditions, you want to play with a little bit more weight on the rear.

“It’s just understanding what’s working at that track, by picking the dirtiest spot on the grid and seeing what you can get away with!”

Miller then "brought over some knowledge" to Pramac Yamaha for 2025 and had no complaints about the M1's starting ability at the recent Buriram test.

"She’s a rocket ship. I already set Yamaha’s records and she’ll be ready to go when we go racing," he said.

Miller, Quartararo, practice starts, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
Miller, Quartararo, practice starts, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

“Otherwise, you don’t know where the limit is”

2025 pre-season testing saw all five factories running lower-than-ever holeshot devices, with fairings touching the track in some cases.

But the perfect balance between wheelies and wheelspin is a never-ending quest since track conditions are always changing, even if only in terms of temperature.

Yamaha technical director Max Bartolini explained that there is no exact formula for a perfect MotoGP start. The only way to find the limit is to go over it during testing and practice sessions.

“We looked at the others and we've tried [to go super low] like everybody else!” Bartolini told Crash.net.

“We’re trying to get the maximum, so that means during the tests we also sometimes try to make even too much.

“To set the holeshot device is a kind of mixed combination. It’s not a fixed value.

“It depends also on what the rider does. How he uses the clutch. And still there is suspension [movement] in the game as well.

“So in the tests, you try to find the best [combination] and maybe sometimes it’s a little bit too much.

“But otherwise, you don’t know where the limit is.”

While the ultra-low holeshot device settings are not used after the race start, the normal ride-height lowering system is always available to aid acceleration onto the long straights.

Some manufacturers, such as Ducati, have an ‘automatic’ system that is triggered by the rider on the way into a corner and lowers by itself on the exit.

Others, such as Honda, use a manual system where the rider decides when the bike should be lowered on corner exit.

Bartolini said Yamaha has both options available.

“We have different combinations, automatic or manual. It depends on what the rider prefers,” he said.

The first real start of 2025 will take place at Buriram on Saturday afternoon, in the Thai Grand Prix Sprint race.

When MotoGP practice starts go wrong...

Fermin Aldeguer, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Fermin Aldeguer, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Fermin Aldeguer, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Fermin Aldeguer, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Marc Marquez, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Marc Marquez, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Luca Marini, engine smoke, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Luca Marini, engine smoke, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Marco Bezzecchi, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Marco Bezzecchi, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Raul Fernandez, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Raul Fernandez, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
3m ago
Testing a perfect MotoGP start? “Otherwise, you don’t know where the limit is…”
Fabio Quartararo, practice start, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
20m ago
Franco Morbidelli: “Marco Bezzecchi bouncing back, did a great job”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
22m ago
Jack Miller: Throttle cable “feels like home, you can’t replicate it”
Jack Miller, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
F1 News
14h ago
Aston Martin reveal ‘evolutionary’ 2025 F1 car ahead of track debut
Aston Martin's AMR25
F1 News
14h ago
Lewis Hamilton asked about note-taking as he details vital Ferrari preparation
Lewis Hamilton

More News

RR News
14h ago
Returning veteran backed to a thorn in Michael Dunlop’s side at Isle of Man TT
Conor Cummins
WSBK News
15h ago
Andrea Iannone “really happy” with Australian WorldSBK podiums after “scary” moment
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
15h ago
Scott Redding “questioned myself” after tough BMW World Superbike years
Scott Redding leads Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
16h ago
Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia tipped to have “mistakes, crashes, collisions…”
Marc Marquez
F1 News
16h ago
Charles Leclerc told what to do to benefit from Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will team up at Ferrari