How will the Czech MotoGP battle shake out after Aprilia’s warning shot?

The last time MotoGP raced at the Czech Grand Prix, Aprilia and Jorge Martin were publicly burying the hatchet after their months-long contract dispute in the wake of the latter’s numerous injury woes.

It settled one major question, but raised a whole bunch more as Aprilia and Martin began the next phase of their relationship.

Ironically, the spotlight is on Martin again coming to Brno following another controversial moment in an Aprilia career that will go down in history as one of the most unpredictable relationships in MotoGP history.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Czech MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Martin is carrying a double long lap penalty for the grand prix on Sunday, with his hopes of a podium already looking slim. That’s less than ideal when you have a 20-point deficit in the standings. And even less so when you fail to reach Q2, as Martin did on Friday.

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The fallout from the multi-rider pile-up he triggered at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which involved team-mates Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez, had calmed down come Thursday. That said, Massimo Rivola’s comments laying the blame at Martin’s door were somewhat countered by the Spaniard.

But it’s true that Aprilia, in some shape or form, needs to have a rebound at Brno. In the space of three rounds, it has been faced with two major internal dramas from on-track incidents. On both occasions, Ducati jumped at the chance to kick its Italian rival while it was down. At Hungary, Marc Marquez rubbed some salt into the wounds for good measure.

His clean sweep at Balaton Park allowed him to wipe a chunk of points out of Bezzecchi’s lead, bringing it down to 72 points ahead of the Czech Grand Prix. That’s a fair margin still, but the result that brought it about came from a Marquez not fully fit from his recent shoulder surgery.

Aprilia has, at least, gotten the Brno weekend off to a strong start. It oversaw a 1-2 at the end of Practice, led by Trackhouse Racing’s Ai Ogura. The typically sluggish Japanese star, in terms of one-lap pace, stunned with a new lap record of 1m51.735s. That was a fraction quicker than Bezzecchi on the factory team RS-GP on a 1m51.826s.

2026 Czech MotoGP: Best laps per manufacturer Bike Rider Time Position Difference Aprilia Ai Ogura 1m51.735s 1st - Ducati GP26 Fabio Di Giannantonio 1m51.942s 3rd 0.207s KTM Pedro Acosta 1m52.228s 6th 0.493s Honda Joan Mir 1m52.253s 7th 0.518s Yamaha Fabio Quartararo 1m52.533s 14th 0.798s

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It wasn’t exactly a million miles quicker than the Ducatis behind. But it was a statement lap time nevertheless; one that Ogura, typically, had very little to say about.

“Happy, but that was not a session that will decide the grid position,” he said.

Blistering conditions at Brno as Europe sits under a heat dome will make both races at the Czech Grand Prix punishing. Aprilia looks in good shape in terms of long-run pace, but it did its work on soft rubber while Ducati worked on medium. Given the difference in lap time between the two tyres (Marquez posted a 1m53.3s in FP1 on a medium rear compared to a 1m51.988s in PR), the overall pace analysis is difficult to draw conclusions from.

That said, it’s clear that Ducati and Aprilia are the favourites ahead of the rest.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marquez and Bezzecchi not at their physical best

Bezzecchi was strong over a single lap on Friday at Brno, while his race pace worked out as the best of the top 10 in the classification at the end of Practice.

But he is not 100%. The collision at the start of the Hungarian GP has left him carrying a knee injury into Brno. And, worryingly, he was expecting to feel better on his Aprilia than he actually did on Friday.

“Well, in all the right corners when I push on the footpeg I'm suffering a bit and yeah, honestly, from how I felt yesterday I expected to suffer less,” he said. But after three, four laps this morning, even if I warm up my body in a very good way, I started to suffer, and yeah, it's like this.”

Not as physical a circuit as Mugello, for example, but a right knee injury is less than ideal at somewhere as fast and flowing as Brno. Still, Bezzecchi came through Friday in good shape race-pace-wise, as well as able to still extract a strong lap time in qualifying trim. As he looks to build on his championship lead again, he’s going about it in the right way.

“It's true that the morning was a bit more difficult and we've been struggling a bit more this morning, but we were trying to do a different kind of work to prepare the afternoon,” he added.

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“So yeah, I can't complain too much; it's true that many riders are very fast and the pace is very good from everyone, but I can't complain. The only negative part of the day is that physically I expected to suffer a bit less with my leg, and hopefully it will be better tomorrow.”

Marquez is in a similar boat to Bezzecchi in terms of his physical condition. The reigning champion, despite a fall late on, looked back to his old self again in FP1. He ended the session 0.2s clear of the field, but was much further ahead than that when a few around him began to fit fresh tyres for a time attack lap.

The Ducati rider later noted that the opening run in FP1 was “the best feeling of the season”. And then things got “worse and worse”, as he put too much strain on his body.

“For that reason, I tried to save energy, and if you check the lap time, I wasn't constant,” Marquez, who crashed again in Practice, said. “Let's see if tomorrow and Sunday we can keep going, but I feel like here the stress to the right arm is much more than the Balaton.

“If I could [turn back time] I would finish tenth in FP1, because I used too much energy and it made no sense. It's difficult, because at the same time you need to try the bike, but I was using too much energy, and then I paid [the price] a bit in the afternoon. Brno is less demanding about the physical condition than Mugello, but it's also not like Balaton. Balaton, you are pushing a lot on the left side of the body; here you are using more of the right side, so I feel it.”

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Indeed, Marquez’s long run sample is based on just two laps on the medium rear, with a best pace of 1m53.365s. On paper, that is still faster than any of the Ducati riders around him, albeit their averages were from slightly longer distances.

2026 Czech MotoGP: Practice top 10 pace analysis Rider Bike Pace Tyre Stint Laps on tyre Ai Ogura Aprilia 1m52.911s Soft 3 laps 6 laps Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1m52.885s Soft 6 laps 8 laps Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati GP26 1m53.411s Medium 3 laps 11 laps Pecco Bagnaia Ducati GP26 1m53.608s Medium 4 laps 13 laps Marc Marquez Ducati GP26 1m53.365s Medium 2 laps 14 laps Pedro Acosta KTM 1m53.262s Medium 3 laps 7 laps Joan Mir Honda 1m54.197s Medium 4 laps 16 laps Diogo Moreira Honda 1m54.456s Medium 2 laps 18 laps Fermin Aldeguer Ducati GP25 1m53.696s Medium 4 laps 8 laps Raul Fernandez Aprilia 1m53.319s Soft 4 laps 6 laps

There is an element of keeping an open mind when it comes to what Marquez can do. Balaton Park may have been a more favourable circuit for him. But when he needed it, he produced something brilliant to overhaul Pedro Acosta and then streak away from the KTM rider.

And even at various points this year when he was battling a nerve issue in his left shoulder, Marquez could still produce miracles. On Friday at Brno, pace-wise, he was in the ballpark, while his time attack probably has something more in it; Davide Tardozzi was spotted giving him a stern talking to about keeping things sensible after he’d posted a 1m51.988s.

Marquez has set himself the modest goals of front two rows in qualifying and top fives in the races.

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Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Where Ducati and Aprilias other runners fit into the equation

Only Aprilias and Ducatis made it into the 1m51s barrier at the end of Practice. Expect a few more to breach that come qualifying. But that, in itself, is a clear statement that the other three manufacturers are going to have to produce something huge to get on terms.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta has already effectively conceded defeat, despite being a podium challenger at Brno last year. On medium rubber, his pace was similar to that of the Ducatis. Though, as Balaton Park showed, being on par with the Desmosedicis won’t simply be enough for the immensely talented Spaniard to make the difference on his KTM.

“We were under the track record, and in the qualifying last year I was in 1m52.8s,” he explained “We were six tenths faster. The only problem is that Aprilia went five tenths faster [than us]. At the end, we are 0.4s [away]. I think we have more potential - not like them. I would not say that we have the potential to win, but I would say that we have good potential. For this, I think we have to just improve the bike, understand where our weak points are and why.”

Honda looks like it can get into the top six mix in qualifying if it can get a perfect lap together. Though, so far in 2026, taking the same leap as its rivals on a new soft rear tyre has not been easy to do.

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So, at this stage, the most likely victor will come from one of two factories. Remove their injuries for a second, and common sense dictates that Bezzecchi for Aprilia and Marquez for Ducati are the reference for their respective stablemates. How their physical conditions impact them beyond Friday will be decisive.

Ogura’s lap record-smashing Practice lap is a positive sign for the Japanese superstar on the Trackhouse Aprilia. His best qualifying remains a fifth from his debut weekend in Thailand last year. Time attack has been his weakness, and it’s robbed him of many a strong race result given the exceptional pace he has on used tyres.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

His caution about his lap is justified. He’s not started higher than sixth this year. In Hungary, he looked fast on Friday, ending Practice fifth. But he could do no better than 10th in qualifying. He had pace to finish on the podium, but had to settle for fourth instead.

Team-mate Raul Fernandez just scraped into Q2 at the end of Practice. His one-lap and his race pace is not where it needs to be yet to join Bezzecchi and Ogura in the podium battle, though he has been battling illness. The same can be said of Jorge Martin, who battled a lack of front-end grip on Friday. Given his penalty situation, he needs a substantial turnaround.

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At Ducati, Fabio Di Giannantonio put himself as its leading rider in Practice. VR46 did a lot of tinkering with set-up across both sessions to improve his front-end feeling, and seemingly did so. His race pace was strong and he has a pole lap in him if he can make another step on Saturday morning.

Brno was one of Pecco Bagnaia’s happier hunting grounds last year, with the Italian qualifying on pole. He was over the moon with riding at Brno on Friday, with the asphalt’s wealth of grip helping him around some of the traction issues he’s had this season. He’s confident the work Ducati has done to his bike on Friday will keep him in the hunt, though his race pace needs to improve a little first.