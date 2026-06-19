Marco Bezzecchi “suffering” after “three, four laps” at Brno MotoGP

Two weeks on from the major turn one crash at the Hungarian MotoGP and Marco Bezzecchi is still suffering the physical effects in Czechia.

Bezzecchi was one of five riders to lap in the 1m51s in MotoGP Practice on Friday at Brno, finishing second-fastest behind fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura despite being only 16th-fastest in FP1.

The Italian did so in pain, though, as a result of the hit he took to his right leg in the crash at Balaton Park 12 days ago.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“It’s true that the morning was a bit more difficult and we’ve been struggling a bit more this morning, but we were trying to make a different kind of work to prepare the afternoon,” Marco Bezzecchi said.

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“So, can’t complain too much.

“It’s true that many riders are very fast and the pace is very good from everyone, but can’t complain.

“The only negative part of the day is that physically I expected to suffer a bit less with my leg. Hopefully it will be a bit better tomorrow.”

Bezzecchi added that the right corners are the most difficult.

“All the right corners when I push on the footpeg I'm suffering a bit,” the Aprilia Racing rider said.

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“Honestly from how I felt yesterday I expected to suffer less, but after three, four laps this morning, even if I warm up my body in a very good way, I started to suffer. It's like this.”

The Italian had not used painkillers on Friday but said that he might on Saturday or Sunday.

“I will see how it goes during the evening, speaking with my staff and then I will decide,” he explained.

“It's nothing crazy, but, anyway, when you are fighting with these guys that are all beasts it's important to be good.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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The crash that caused Bezzecchi’s injuries at Balaton Park was one of two in recent races – along with the one involving Johann Zarco in Catalunya – to happen at the first corner of a race.

One suggestion to increase the safety at race starts is to remove the front start devices to, theoretically, make the braking phase less unnatural at the first corner.

Pedro Acosta was less than complimentary about the idea when he spoke to the media after the practice start session after Practice that was added to Friday’s schedule to give the riders a chance to try starting without the front devices.

Bezzecchi was less harsh in his evaluation, but was against an immediate removal of the front start devices.

“Was not too bad but also a bit strange,” he said of starting without the front device.

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“I think it's a bit early to say a clear comment, I need to try a couple more times so we'll see.”

He added: “Honestly, being completely honest at the moment I don't know because it's a change that we are making during the year.

“We are so used to have the holeshot [device] that I think it's not a safe solution to immediately remove it, so it's better I think to try it [starting without the front device] a couple of times more or at least one or two weekends more to really understand and then speak all together and understand what we will do.”