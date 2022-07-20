2023 MotoGP World Championship - Rider line-up so far

Gresini Ducati became the first satellite team to announce riders for the 2023 MotoGP World Championship with the news that Alex Marquez will switch from LCR Honda to ride alongside the continuing Fabio di Giannantonio.

Both Alex Marquez and di Giannantonio will race year-old GP22 machinery.

Marquez's deal also confirms that triple 2022 race winner Enea Bastianini will leave Gresini and is now in a head-to-head battle with Jorge Martin for the remaining place alongside Francesco Bagnaia in the Factory Ducati team.

Should Bastianini not get the official seat then he will take over Martin's place, alongside Johann Zarco, at Pramac.

Marquez and di Giannantonio are the ninth and tenth riders to be officially confirmed on the 2023 MotoGP grid, joining Jack Miller and Brad Binder at Red Bull KTM, reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli at Monster Yamaha, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales at Aprilia, Francesco Bagnaia at Ducati and Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda.

The loss of Suzuki means both 2020 world champion Joan Mir and team-mate Alex Rins beeded new seats for 2023. Rins will join LCR Honda on a two-year contract, while Mir is expected to join Repsol Honda.

Marc Marquez's current team-mate Pol Espargaro is tipped to move back to KTM via a place at Tech3, where he began his MotoGP career on Yamaha machinery.

Quartararo and Morbidelli are set to be the only Yamaha riders on the grid next season, with RNF switching to Aprilia. That in turn has closed the door on Yamaha's WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu racing an M1 in 2023, but there could be at least one rookie on next year's grid with Moto2 race winner Ai Ogura linked with a ride at LCR Honda.

MotoGP 2023: Factory Teams

Repsol Honda:

Marc Marquez (End of 2024)

Pol Espargaro (End of 2022)

Joan Mir?

Monster Yamaha:

Franco Morbidelli (End of 2023)

Fabio Quartararo (End of 2024)

Ducati Lenovo:

Francesco Bagnaia (End of 2024)

Jack Miller (End of 2022)

Enea Bastianini or Jorge Martin.

Suzuki:

Alex Rins (End of 2022)

Joan Mir (End of 2022)

Aprilia:

Aleix Espargaro (End of 2024)

Maverick Vinales (End of 2024)

Red Bull KTM:

Jack Miller (End of 2024)

Brad Binder (End of 2024)

Miguel Oliveira (End of 2022)

MotoGP 2023: Independent Teams

Gresini Ducati:

Fabio di Giannantonio (End of 2023)

Alex Marquez (End of 2023)

Enea Bastianini (End of 2022)

RNF (switching from Yamaha to Aprilia) :

Andrea Dovizioso (End of 2022, Yamaha contract)

Darryn Binder (End of 2022, Yamaha contract, option for 2023)

Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez?

Tech3 KTM:

Remy Gardner (KTM contract, end of 2022)

Raul Fernandez (KTM contract, end of 2022)

Pol Espargaro and Remy Gardner?

LCR Honda:

Alex Marquez (HRC contract, end of 2022)

Takaaki Nakagami (HRC contract, end of 2022)

Alex Rins (end of 2024)

Pramac Ducati:

Johann Zarco (Ducati contract, end of 2022)

Jorge Martin (Ducati contract, end of 2022)

Johann Zarco to stay and be joined by either Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini.