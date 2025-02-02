Yamaha talk Inline, V4 and 850cc: Three bikes, three MotoGP seasons? - Exclusive

Yamaha’s newly expanded MotoGP rider line-up will race the latest version of the Inline4-powered M1 during the 2025 season.

But the factory's new V4 could make its debut as a wild-card before potentially being introduced for the 2026 world championship. If so, and with the new 850cc MotoGP regulations then starting in 2027, Yamaha could start each of the next three seasons with three different bike configurations. Paolo Pavesio, who picks up the baton from Lin Jarvis as managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing and team principal of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, explained the factory's plans during an interview with Crash.net at Sepang…

Crash.net:

Paolo, what are you looking for from the Shakedown test?

Paolo Pavesio:

“These two extra days are very important for us. It’s true we are developing a V4. It's not [just] a new engine, it's a new bike. But it's also true that we are racing with a [Inline] bike which has been heavily renewed over the winter.

“So it's a bit of exceptional effort we are doing, but we want to be competitive as soon as possible. We can’t just freeze everything [as it is now] because we're building something for ‘26.

“It’s difficult yes, but what we're doing is improving the [current] M1 as much as we can. This is why we have here a new aerodynamic package. New chassis direction. Some electronic improvement. Steps on the engine, which will continue in the beginning of the season.

“So we are, let's say doing our normal pre-season development on that bike.”

Crash.net:

A normal development effort despite the V4 project?

Paolo Pavesio:

“The same level of effort as before, in parallel [with the V4 project]… It’s like giving birth to twins!

“All our factory racers are fully engaged with the [Inline] racing machine development. The development team has been helping with this. In parallel, they will also be engaged soon [with the V4] when the new ‘baby’ is ready to leave hospital.

“To be transparent, it's very clear in 2025 that the factory teams will race with the M1, Inline4 engine.”

Crash.net:

All year?

Paolo Pavesio:

“For sure. It’s not realistic to imagine making a shift [to the V4] during the season. What is realistic, and we target - but we don't know because it's a development process - that if the [V4] bike will be mature enough, we may use some of the six wild-cards with Augusto, why not with the new configuration.

Crash.net:

Augusto Fernandez will do all six wild-cards?

Paolo Pavesio:

"Dovi is replacing Cal [at the moment], because Cal is not fit to perform. But to go in a race – and this was also a bit the idea of picking up Augusto - Augusto is still a racer. He’s 27. He wants to continue racing. So he is the ideal profile alongside our expert test riders who can do a bit of a different job."

Crash.net:

What is the actual status of the V4 at the moment?

Paolo Pavesio:

“It exists. It’s running. But it's not ready to be on the track yet.”

Paolo Pavesio with Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Crash.net:

So not at either Sepang test?

Paolo Pavesio:

“No, that configuration is not in Malaysia. Also, because it’s so important in the coming 2+3 days [Shakedown+Official] to fix the 2025 direction, to then produce the parts for the first race. We are putting a lot of resources on the table, but they are also not unlimited. Also in terms of the people doing the job. So this test is to prepare for the racing season.”

Crash.net:

What about the new 850cc bike for 2027?

Paolo Pavesio:

“If I can make another analogy, the 850 will be most probably be the ‘son’ of one of the two [Inline4 or V4, 1000cc bikes].

“We believe the V4 has a lot of potential as a configuration, which is why we are developing it. Can we achieve a better package compared to the current one? Hopefully yes. In that case, most likely we will learn things on this [1000cc V4] configuration which we can then use for the 850. Or maybe [the Inline4 is better].

“This is going to be soon on the table. Because we are not ignoring the 850.

“So, you have an effort on today [the Inline4]. You have effort on tomorrow [V4]. But you also need to be ready for the day after tomorrow [850cc]. It may end up with three [configuration] bikes, in three seasons.

“It is an exciting, complicated phase.”