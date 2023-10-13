Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results (1)
2023 Indonesian MotoGP: Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES
Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia is now just 3 points clear of a charging Jorge Martin heading into the final six rounds of the season.
Martin has outscored Bagnaia for the past seven races in a row heading into Mandalika, where Miguel Oliveira took a wet victory in the inaugural 2022 event.
The circuit has been resurfaced (again) since last year’s race. There has been no prior MotoGP testing on the latest asphalt, while the extreme temperatures mean Michelin will bring its heat-resistant stiffer construction rear tyres.
Having slipped 54 points from Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi’s title hopes took another blow when he fractured his collarbone in a training accident last weekend, the same injury suffered by team-mate Luca Marini when he hit the back of Bezzecchi at the start of the Indian Sprint.
Undergoing surgery on Sunday, Bezzecchi aims to join Marini in being back on track this weekend but will need to pass a second medical check after FP1.
Also attempting comebacks are LCR Honda’s Alex Rins (broken leg at Mugello), Lenovo Ducati’s Enea Bastianini (hand and ankle injuries at Catalunya) and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez (fractured ribs in India).
Marini and Bastianini both have a long lap penalty waiting to be served, for causing accidents.
FP1 ends with Jorge Martin fastest by 0.102s from Maverick Vinales with Aleix Espargaro 0.536s adrift in third.
Bezzecchi falls at high speed through Turn 11. Fortunately, he is on his feet and walking away without any obvious sign of having re-damaged the collarbone.
man of the moment Jorge Martin leapfrogs ahead of the Aprilias to take over the top spot for Pramac Ducati. Martin is the first rider to break the 1m 32s barrier this weekend.
Meanwhile, the injured Bezzecchi jumps to fourth place!
Alex Marquez falls at Turn 1. The Spaniard is on his feet but cannot lift his bike due to the recent rib fractures.
7mins to go: Vinales, A.Espargaro, Bagnaia, Marini, Bastianini, di Giannantonio, Quartararo, M.Marquez, Martin, Miller.
... and now Fabio Quartararo also has to sit up after his rear tyre kicks out through Turn 7, where Marc Marquez crashed last year.
Alex Marquez has a scare on his Gresini Ducati, almost a replica of brother (and future team-mate) Marc's earlier save.
Impressive early speed from Marini and di Giannantonio who are up to fourth and fifth, behind Bagnaia.
Either way, it's now looking very much like Catalunya with Aleix Espargaro slotting into second behind team-mate Vinales.
Francesco Bagnaia briefly blasts to the top with a soft front and medium rear tyre combination, before Vinales responds to pull half a second clear.
The Aprilia excelled in low grip at Barcelona, but the RS-GP riders insisted the change of tyre construction means it's not assured the same will happen this weekend.
While all riders are using the medium compound rear tyre, the full range of soft, medium and hard fronts are in use this morning/
Big scare for Marc Marquez who lost the rear of his Repsol Honda on corner entry, reviving memories of last year's massive highside that put him out of the race and caused another episode of diplopia. This time Marquez keeps control, albeit running off track.
Bezzecchi is climbing up the order, he is now 17th and +1.789s from Vinales. Team-mate Luca Marini remains the fastest of the injured riders returning this weekend, in 9th.
Halfway through the session - top 10: Vinales, Quartararo, Miller, Martin, M.Marquez, Oliveira, A.Espargaro, Binder, Marini, Morbidelli.
World championship leader Francesco Bagnaia is only 15th at present.
Vinales is currently the fastest with medium-medium tyres but Quartararo, Miller, Martin and Marc Marquez are trying the hard front, which has a stiffer construction.
Bezzecchi fights on. The MotoGP doctor gestures to Bezzecchi to ask if he wants to stop, Bezzecchi shakes his head 'no' and returns to the track.
Miguel Oliveira becomes the first MotoGP faller of the weekend, losing the front at Turn 11. The RNF rider is currently 5th fastest.
Marco Bezzecchi has done a six-lap run and is then seen in deep conversation with the VR46 team and MotoGP doctors.
Vinales moves the goal posts again in P1 with Quartararo and Marc Marquez now best of the rest.
Quartararo, who has high expectations for this weekend due to the unusual rear tyre needed in the Indonesian heat, is up to second, 0.4s behind Vinales.
10mins gone and it's Aprilia's Maverick Vinales fastest with a 1m 33.200s followed by Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira.
5minutes gone and Alex Marquez now joins his rivals out on track.
Riders are leaving black lines as they put the power down on the exit of the dusty corners.
Alex Marquez, returning from rib fractures, is in no rush to head out and is watching his rivals from the Gresini Ducati pits.