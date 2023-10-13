Revealed: Marc Marquez’s 2024 crew chief at Gresini Ducati

Dorna commentary during Friday practice at the Indonesian MotoGP confirmed the major step in the eight-time world champion’s future.

Confirmed by Gresini Racing on the Dorna World Feed, Frankie Carchedi will be Marc Marquez's Crew Chief for 2024.



Ending his 12 year partnership with Santi Hernandez.

Marquez, who will move across from Repsol Honda at the end of this season, is unable to bring his entire inner-circle with him.

Santi Hernandez, arguably his closest associate as his long-time crew chief, will therefore not make the switch alongside Marquez.

Carchedi will replace Hernandez as the main man working alongside Marquez.

Carchedi is already in the Gresini garage as Fabio di Giannantonio’s crew chief this season.

He has won a MotoGP championship alongside Joan Mir in 2020.

Enginer Javi Ortiz may be the only person to follow Marquez from Honda to Ducati, DAZN report.