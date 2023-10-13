Revealed: Marc Marquez’s 2024 crew chief at Gresini Ducati

13 Oct 2023
Frankie Carchedi will be Marc Marquez’s crew chief at Gresini Ducati in 2024.

Dorna commentary during Friday practice at the Indonesian MotoGP confirmed the major step in the eight-time world champion’s future.

Marquez, who will move across from Repsol Honda at the end of this season, is unable to bring his entire inner-circle with him.

Santi Hernandez, arguably his closest associate as his long-time crew chief, will therefore not make the switch alongside Marquez.

Carchedi will replace Hernandez as the main man working alongside Marquez.

Carchedi is already in the Gresini garage as Fabio di Giannantonio’s crew chief this season.

He has won a MotoGP championship alongside Joan Mir in 2020.

Enginer Javi Ortiz may be the only person to follow Marquez from Honda to Ducati, DAZN report.