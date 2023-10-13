Alex Marquez withdraws from Indonesian MotoGP

The Gresini Ducati rider, who suffered multiple rib fractures during qualifying in India, rode for 13 laps and was 20th fastest on his return to action this morning.

But the Spaniard also suffered a late fall at Turn 1, after which he was unable to lift his bike due to the rib injuries.

The team has now confirmed that Marquez, who will be joined by brother Marc at Gresini next year, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indonesian MotoGP weekend 'due to pain after trying his body conditions in FP1'.

Fabio di Giannantonio, eleventh fastest this morning, will thus be Gresini's only rider from Friday afternoon onwards.

Marco Bezzecchi, the other injured rider to fall this morning, has been passed fit to continue.

Alex Marquez now has just one week to recover before practice begins at Phillip Island in Australia.