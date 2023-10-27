MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Friday Practice Results (2)
2023 MotoGP Thailand: Friday practice - LIVE UPDATES
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft tyre gamble backfired on the final lap at Phillip Island.
Miguel Oliveira took his final victory for KTM in last year’s wet Buriram race, ahead of Ducati team-mates Jack Miller and Bagnaia, with Martin just ninth. But it had been VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi who took pole position from Martin and Bagnaia in the dry.
Wet weather is again a threat for all three days of this year’s grand prix weekend.
Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.
That's it! Martin finishes top ahead of Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, Zarco, Marini and Bezzecchi.
He's down. Martin has crashed at turn three moments after going fastest.
Martin does it again! He goes top as we enter the final couple of minutes.
Bagnaia goes sixth. Crucial lap from the reigning world champion.
What a lap from Vinales as he breaks into the 1m 29s barrier.
Marquez has jumped onto the back of Martin for third time in this session.
Mistake from Oliveira costs him a top ten spot as he goes 15th with his latest lap.
Bagnaia is back outside of the top ten as the time attacks runs are beginning to take shape.
The two Gresini riders are having another great session as Di Giannantonio has gone second, one place ahead of Marquez.
Marquez is following Martin again with just over 20 minutes remaining. The Honda rider has fitted a new medium rear tyre.
Correction, Marquez was hit by a part of Martin's Ducati.
That's a painful one for Marc Marquez - the Honda rider has just been hit in his right shoulder by one of the pit lane bollards that was clipped by Jorge Martin.
Racing has started early as Maverick Vinales has gone through on Marc Marquez at the final corner.
Mistake from Bagnaia at turn three.
The final sector is proving challenging as several riders have had head shakes coming out of the penultimate turn.
Alex Marquez goes quickest with a time of 1:30.728s.
It's a battle of the Fabios at the moment as Quartararo leads Di Giannantonio.
Francesco Bagnaia has made a swift return to pit lane due to a small issue with his bike.
Practice 2 is underway at Buriram!
Jorge Martin was fastest in FP1 with Francesco Bagnaia in tenth.
Good morning and welcome back to the Thai MotoGP. Practice 2 is coming up at 9am UK time.
Brad Binder was another to light up the rear tyre during a practice start.
Marquez's practice starts goes a lot better the second time around.