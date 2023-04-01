Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, Argentina MotoGP, 31 March

LIVE UPDATES: Qualifying and the Sprint race from the Argentina MotoGP

Last Updated: 52 Seconds Ago

Aleix Espargaro heads into the final practice of the weekend as the current pacesetter after helping secure an Aprilia 1-2 with Maverick Vinales.

14:21

Bagnaia is the early leader from Raul Fernandez who suffered a disappointing opening day on Friday. 

14:17

There are a lot of wet patches on the circuit currently which is likely to mean slower lap times than FP1 & 2. 

14:15

We're underway with P3 in Argentina. 

14:06
Espargaro in action during P2!

Aleix Espargaro , Argentina MotoGP, 31 March
14:05

Aprilia ended both of Friday's practices fastest, but can they keep it going with another 1-2 in P3. 

14:02

Good afternoon and welcome to Sprint day at the Argentine MotoGP. Practice 3 is on the way in less than 10 minutes times.

