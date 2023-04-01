Bagnaia is the early leader from Raul Fernandez who suffered a disappointing opening day on Friday.
LIVE UPDATES: Qualifying and the Sprint race from the Argentina MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro heads into the final practice of the weekend as the current pacesetter after helping secure an Aprilia 1-2 with Maverick Vinales.
There are a lot of wet patches on the circuit currently which is likely to mean slower lap times than FP1 & 2.
We're underway with P3 in Argentina.
Aprilia ended both of Friday's practices fastest, but can they keep it going with another 1-2 in P3.
Good afternoon and welcome to Sprint day at the Argentine MotoGP. Practice 3 is on the way in less than 10 minutes times.