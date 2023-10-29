Thai MotoGP: New World Championship standings
LIVE UPDATES: Thailand MotoGP
Jorge Martin is looking to cut Francesco Bagnaia's championship lead even further after winning Saturday's sprint.
Follow Crash.net for live updates from the ThaiGP.
Correction: Binder loses second to Bagnaia after being demoted one position for track limits.
JORGE MARTIN wins at buriram and cuts Bagnaia's lead to 14. The finishing order is Martin, Binder, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi in fourth.
Martin still leads after holding off Bagnaia around the outside.
Martin leads again. What a stunning move at turn three.
Binder has not escaped. Martin is right behind him as is Bagnaia.
It's third time lucky for Binder. The KTM rider leads with four laps to go.
Binder goes for it again at turn three but runs in hot and Martin leads again. Bagnaia is right behind them.
Binder goes through but Martin snaps straight back to hold onto the lead.
Binder seems to be lining a move for the lead. Hes getting very close to the rear of Martin's Ducati.
Martin is doing a great job of conserving his rear tyre whilst keeping hold of the lead ahead of Binder and Bagnaia.
Alex Marquez is down. The Spaniard has gifted thrid to Bagnaia with a front-end fall.
Bagnaia is now up to fourth and is still very close to the three race leaders. Martin continues to lead.
Bagnaia is up to fifth as Espargaro's slide is continuing.
Bagnaia is P6 after getting back ahead of Marc Marquez. But he's still got the Honda rider close behind him.
Binder is now all over Martin for the race lead.
Bagnaia is getting beaten up in these early laps as Marc Marquez is now through on him.
After coming under pressure from Espargaro, Martin is slwoly starting to edge away. Binder is through on Marini for P3.
Bagnaia is back down to sixth as Brad Binder and Alex Marquez both come through.
Martin leads from Aleix Espargaro. Bagnaia is up from sixth to fourth.
It's lights out at the Thailand MotoGP.
The formation lap is underway as grey clouds are hovering above the Chang International Circuit.
Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead of Luca Marini and Aleix Espargaro.
Good morning and welcome to the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram. Race gets underway in just over 15 minutes time.