Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Thailand MotoGP, 28 October

LIVE UPDATES: Thailand MotoGP

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Jorge Martin is looking to cut Francesco Bagnaia's championship lead even further after winning Saturday's sprint.

Follow Crash.net for live updates from the ThaiGP.

Reporting By:
09:11
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
08:47
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
08:43

Correction: Binder loses second to Bagnaia after being demoted one position for track limits. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:42
Martin wins a thriller

JORGE MARTIN wins at buriram and cuts Bagnaia's lead to 14. The finishing order is Martin, Binder, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi in fourth. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:41
Last lap

Martin still leads after holding off Bagnaia around the outside. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:39

Martin leads again. What a stunning move at turn three.

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:38

Binder has not escaped. Martin is right behind him as is Bagnaia. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:36

It's third time lucky for Binder. The KTM rider leads with four laps to go. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:34
Lap 21

Binder goes for it again at turn three but runs in hot and Martin leads again. Bagnaia is right behind them. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:32

Binder goes through but Martin snaps straight back to hold onto the lead. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:28
Lap 17

Binder seems to be lining a move for the lead. Hes getting very close to the rear of Martin's Ducati. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:25

Martin is doing a great job of conserving his rear tyre whilst keeping hold of the lead ahead of Binder and Bagnaia. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:22
Lap 14

Alex Marquez is down. The Spaniard has gifted thrid to Bagnaia with a front-end fall.

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:17

Bagnaia is now up to fourth and is still very close to the three race leaders. Martin continues to lead. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:13

Bagnaia is up to fifth as Espargaro's slide is continuing. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:11
Lap 6

Bagnaia is P6 after getting back ahead of Marc Marquez. But he's still got the Honda rider close behind him.

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:10
Lap 5

Binder is now all over Martin for the race lead. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:08

Bagnaia is getting beaten up in these early laps as Marc Marquez is now through on him. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:07
Lap 4

After coming under pressure from Espargaro, Martin is slwoly starting to edge away. Binder is through on Marini for P3.

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:05
Lap 2

Bagnaia is back down to sixth as Brad Binder and Alex Marquez both come through. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:03
Lap 1

Martin leads from Aleix Espargaro. Bagnaia is up from sixth to fourth.

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:02

It's lights out at the Thailand MotoGP. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:00

The formation lap is underway as grey clouds are hovering above the Chang International Circuit. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:51

Jorge Martin starts from pole ahead of Luca Marini and Aleix Espargaro.

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:44

Good morning and welcome to the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram. Race gets underway in just over 15 minutes time. 

RobertJones Profile Picture