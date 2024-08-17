Oliveira goes third with an identical time to Espargaro, but Acosta is improving.
Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from the Austrian MotoGP Sprint race.
The Austrian MotoGP Sprint gets underway at 15:00 local time. Jorge Martin starts from pole position after setting a new lap record in qualifying.
KTM having a really strong session here in Q1 as Augusto Fernandez gets himself up to fourth, too.
Lots of fast laps coming in now on the second run, and Miller goes fastest, knocking Acosta out. Espargaro now second.
Espargaro on a strong lap, and he goes fastest on a 28.635. Miller currently out.
Everyone in pit lane with six minutes to go bar Pol Espargaro, who is currently 13th with only Alex Rins behind him, Rins having not set a legal lap.
First runs are over, and it's Acosta and Miller who are currently in the top two. Quartararo just outside in third, Oliveira fourth.
Oliveira and Raul Fernandez are both sporting some new tail wings on their RS-GPs. The Portuguese uses them to go fastest with his second lap, but he's soon beaten by Acosta who gets into the 1:28s.
Acosta goes faster, despite his mistake at the chicane, and Quartararo gets himself into the top two early on, too. Still a long way to go, though.
Oliveira sets the early pace, a 1:29.673.
Acosta on his first lap. He completely blew the chicane, though.
We're underway now for Q1 in Austria. The major names really are the KTM riders: Pedro Acosta, Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez are all in this session. Only two riders can go through, and you'd have to say that it should be two KTMs. Quartararo is in there, too, though.
Q1 is set to get underway at 10:50 local time, so in around eight minutes.
Anyway, flag's out, and Bagnaia's fastest ahead of Espargaro and Marquez. Martin, with his cut finger, was fourth, ahead of Quartararo.
Quartararo up to fifth now - a decent run for the Yamaha rider who's under 0.3 off Bagnaia's best on more or less the same tyre package.
A personal best lap for Fabio Quartararo pops him up ahead of Pedro Acosta to sixth place. 7-lap old soft rear for Quartararo at the moment.
Jorge Martin runs on at turn four. Not a huge moment but there's some frustration for him: it's a mistake he also made yesterday. He's also dealing with a cut in one of his fingers today, Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi telling MotoGP.com that he picked it up in the shower last night.
Not a lot of personal bests flying in right now, but Enea Bastianini has ventured out on a hard-compound front tyre.
Some more riders heading out now to join Acosta. Bagnaia, Martin, Miller, Zarco, NaKagami, and Raul Fernandez are all now on out laps.
Almost all riders in the pits now, only Pedro Acosta on-track with 15 minutes remaining in FP2.
Encouraging signs for Marc Marquez, lapping only around 0.1s slower than Bagnaia on a soft tyre three laps older than Bagnaia's. He's third at the moment, with Espargaro still second on the KTM lab bike.
Bagnaia now to the top, he goes over a tenth clear of Espargaro with just over 20 minutes to go.
After the hard-front crashes of yesterday, perhaps unsurprising to see everyone on the medium front tyre this morning. A mix of rears, though, with some on the soft, some on the medium.
Some faster times coming in now, as Pol Espargaro hits the top with a 1:29.642.