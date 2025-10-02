Legendary Joey Dunlop bikes up for auction, could fetch huge six-figure sum

Two of legendary Isle of Man TT racer Joey Dunlop’s Honda bikes are up for auction at Bonhams, with both set to go for upwards of £80,000.

Until last year, the late Joey Dunlop was the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT, having scored 26 wins between 1977 and 2000.

The Ulsterman, often cited as one of the greatest motorcycle racers ever, tragically lost his life in a crash during a race in Estonia just weeks after scoring what would be his final TT win.

The all-time win record at the Isle of Man remains in the family, with Joey Dunlop’s nephew Michael setting the total at 33 wins as of 2025.

Two of his legendary Honda Superbike machines are now up for auction at Bonhams.

Lot 307 is his 1988 Formula 1 and Senior TT-winning Honda VFR750 RC30.

The factory-spec Honda was also the bike that Dunlop set the outright lap record on at the time at 118.54mph.

On the RC30, Dunlop contested several World Superbike rounds and managed a third in the series’ very first race at Donington Park - won by current Ducati MotoGP team boss Davide Tardozzi.

Joey Dunlop, 1999 RC45 © Crash

The second bike up for grabs, Lot 308, is a 1999 Honda RVF750 RC45 which Dunlop won that year’s Ulster Grand Prix - the 24th of his career - on.

Another works HRC machine, this RC45 is one of the final bikes that Dunlop ever raced before his death at the age of 48 in 2000.

Both bikes have, until now, been on display at Joey’s Bar in his native Ballymoney and have been offered for sale by the family.

Set to go under the hammer on 12 October, both bikes are listed at auction estimates between £80,000 and £100,000.

Earlier this year, the 25th anniversary of Dunlop’s final win at the TT was celebrated during the Classic TT event.