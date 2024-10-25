2024 Thai MotoGP: Friday Practice as it happened

With just three rounds to go, Jorge Martin takes a 20-point title lead over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia into this weekend’s Thai MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi went fastest in the first practice session on Friday.

Due to the heat and stress on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.

The weather is forecast to be hot, humid and dry for Friday and Saturday with a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday.