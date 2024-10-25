Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin

2024 Thai MotoGP: Friday Practice as it happened

Recap Friday practice at the 2024 Thai MotoGP.

With just three rounds to go, Jorge Martin takes a 20-point title lead over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia into this weekend’s Thai MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi went fastest in the first practice session on Friday.

Due to the heat and stress on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.

The weather is forecast to be hot, humid and dry for Friday and Saturday with a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Practice is at 3pm (9am UK).

25 Oct 2024
10:17

That's all from our live coverage today, but keep your eyes fixed on Crash.net throughout Friday for all of the latest news from the Buriram paddock. 

Join us again on Saturday from 4:10am BST for final practice and qualifying. 

10:16

practice report

10:05

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Friday Practice Results

10:01

chequered flag

Chequered flag is out. Marquez holds onto top spot from Martin, Bastianini and Bagnaia. 

 

09:58

Marc Marquez goes back to the top of the times with a 1m29.165s.

09:54

Most have headed back into pitlane. Such a short lap at Buriram that there is time to do a couple of runs. Just over five minutes to go. 

09:52

That was a new lap record for Martin. 

09:52

But Martin responds with a massive lap of 1m29.275s. 

09:51

Vinales now snakes ahead of Martin with a 1m29.506s.

09:50

Martin takes over top spot now with a 1m29.543s. Big lap!

09:49

Quartararo has now gone fastest with a 1m29.822s!

09:48

Acosta is now fastest on a 1m29.840s.

09:47

Binder goes even quicker to a 1m29.949s.

09:46

Binder goes top on a new medium rear with a 1m30.023s. 

09:44

order update

Just 15 minutes left in Practice and we're about to get the time attack phase. The top 10 at this point is:

  1. M.Marquez
  2. Acosta
  3. Quartararo
  4. Bagnaia
  5. Miller
  6. Zarco
  7. Martin
  8. Nakagami
  9. Morbidelli
  10. Bastianini
09:42

Jack Miller jumps up to fifth on a new soft front/medium rear with just under 20 minutes to go. 

09:41

Bagnaia is back in pitlane after a very brief run. Still not happy on that GP24. 

09:41

A bit like old times right now in Practice. There's a Yamaha in the top three, a Honda in the top five. 

Good opportunity this weekend for the Japanese manufacturers. Stop-start tracks aren't typically great for those bikes, but as mentioned earlier that stiffer rear tyre doesn't give the rest such a big grip advantage as normal.

09:39

Now Zarco goes fifth on the other LCR Honda, also on a fresh medium. 

09:39

Good lap from Nakagami, who jumps up to sixth on a new medium rear. 

09:39

All is not well in Bagnaia's garage either. Ducati made some changes which haven't worked (which happened on Saturday in Australia last weekend) and it is going back to the bike Bagnaia started the session on. 

Tough day for the title rivals so far.

09:38

Martin still doesn't look hugely comfortable on his GP24. Lot of movement on the rear exiting Turn 1 just now. He's out on a well used hard rear, which would explain that somewhat. 

09:35

Aprilia has confirmed that Aleix Espargaro has ended his session early. 

He knocked himself about in FP1. Further updates to follow on his participation for the remainder of the weekend. 

09:32

Fabio Di Giannantonio is taking part in his final weekend of 2024 before shoulder surgery. 

He's just crept into the top 10 in 10th on his VR46 Ducati. 

09:30

order update

Halfway through Practice, top 10 is as follows:

  1. M.Marquez
  2. Quartararo
  3. Bagnaia
  4. Acosta
  5. Martin
  6. Morbidelli
  7. Bastianini
  8. R.Fernandez
  9. Miller
  10. Binder

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
McLaren bring ‘heavily revised floor’ to F1 Mexico City GP
The revised McLaren in Mexico
The revised McLaren in Mexico
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Should Marc Marquez have joined Ducati sooner? “No, I feel part of Honda”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
2h ago
Honda feedback on WSBK test as plans for 2025 ramp up
Xavi Vierge
Xavi Vierge
WSBK
News
3h ago
Ducati boss responds to query over new WSBK team orders policy
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Casey Stoner back on track for a ‘Champions Charity Race’
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Analysis: The weapon Marc Marquez can use to overturn Jorge Martin’s advantage
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Luca Marini’s expert breakdown on Honda’s newfound strength and ongoing weakness
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jack Miller: “It’d be nice to beat Martin on track, not a stoppie competition!”
Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, 2024 Thai MotoGP
F1
Feature
6h ago
Six wild ways Red Bull could replace Sergio Perez
Perez, Piastri
Perez, Piastri
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Jorge Martin reopens controversy: “They don’t care if they crash…”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin