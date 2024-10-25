2024 Thai MotoGP: Friday Practice as it happened

That's all from our live coverage today, but keep your eyes fixed on Crash.net throughout Friday for all of the latest news from the Buriram paddock.
Join us again on Saturday from 4:10am BST for final practice and qualifying.
With just three rounds to go, Jorge Martin takes a 20-point title lead over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia into this weekend’s Thai MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi went fastest in the first practice session on Friday.
Due to the heat and stress on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.
The weather is forecast to be hot, humid and dry for Friday and Saturday with a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday.
Practice is at 3pm (9am UK).
Chequered flag is out. Marquez holds onto top spot from Martin, Bastianini and Bagnaia.
Marc Marquez goes back to the top of the times with a 1m29.165s.
Most have headed back into pitlane. Such a short lap at Buriram that there is time to do a couple of runs. Just over five minutes to go.
That was a new lap record for Martin.
But Martin responds with a massive lap of 1m29.275s.
Vinales now snakes ahead of Martin with a 1m29.506s.
Martin takes over top spot now with a 1m29.543s. Big lap!
Quartararo has now gone fastest with a 1m29.822s!
Acosta is now fastest on a 1m29.840s.
Binder goes even quicker to a 1m29.949s.
Binder goes top on a new medium rear with a 1m30.023s.
Just 15 minutes left in Practice and we're about to get the time attack phase. The top 10 at this point is:
Jack Miller jumps up to fifth on a new soft front/medium rear with just under 20 minutes to go.
Bagnaia is back in pitlane after a very brief run. Still not happy on that GP24.
A bit like old times right now in Practice. There's a Yamaha in the top three, a Honda in the top five.
Good opportunity this weekend for the Japanese manufacturers. Stop-start tracks aren't typically great for those bikes, but as mentioned earlier that stiffer rear tyre doesn't give the rest such a big grip advantage as normal.
Now Zarco goes fifth on the other LCR Honda, also on a fresh medium.
Good lap from Nakagami, who jumps up to sixth on a new medium rear.
All is not well in Bagnaia's garage either. Ducati made some changes which haven't worked (which happened on Saturday in Australia last weekend) and it is going back to the bike Bagnaia started the session on.
Tough day for the title rivals so far.
Martin still doesn't look hugely comfortable on his GP24. Lot of movement on the rear exiting Turn 1 just now. He's out on a well used hard rear, which would explain that somewhat.
Aprilia has confirmed that Aleix Espargaro has ended his session early.
He knocked himself about in FP1. Further updates to follow on his participation for the remainder of the weekend.
Fabio Di Giannantonio is taking part in his final weekend of 2024 before shoulder surgery.
He's just crept into the top 10 in 10th on his VR46 Ducati.
Halfway through Practice, top 10 is as follows: