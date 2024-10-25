2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Friday Practice Results

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'29.165s 24/26 330k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.110s 23/27 339k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.162s 24/24 338k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.195s 20/22 335k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.341s 20/25 333k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.384s 23/25 334k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.437s 25/25 336k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.448s 23/24 330k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.455s 27/28 332k 10 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.517s 20/24 332k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.518s 23/25 333k 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.591s 24/25 334k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.672s 20/24 332k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.692s 20/25 332k 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.831s 26/26 330k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.834s 20/22 330k 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.973s 25/26 332k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.033s 25/27 334k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.052s 21/25 334k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.264s 21/23 333k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.847s 21/21 333k 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.218s 10/12 333k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.287s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Phillip Island winner Marc Marquez finishes Friday practice for the 2024 Thai MotoGP on top of the timesheets, setting a new all-time Buriram lap record of 1m 29.165s. The Gresini GP23 rider was fastest for much of the hour, returning to P1 by 0.110s from title leader Jorge Martin after the time attacks. Factory Ducati riders Enea Bastianini and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia were third and fourth, with Maverick Vinales the top non-Desmosedici rider in fifth. Martin holds a 20-point title lead over Bagnaia, with 111 points still up for grabs heading into Saturday’s Sprint race. KTM's Brad Binder and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo featured at the top of the timesheets but were ultimately pushed out of the top ten and will be taking part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1. Aleix Espargaro, who missed most of this morning’s session after an early fall at the final corner, returned to action but called a halt to his Friday activities halfway through the afternoon. Aprilia earlier reported that “no clinically significant injuries were found. [Espargaro] only sustained a minor trauma.” However, Espargaro has now "been taken to the hospital in Buriram to undergo further checks." Team-mate Maverick Vinales was the top non-Ducati rider in fifth place, with morning leader Marco Bezzecchi ninth for VR46 and Johann Zarco claiming the final top ten place for LCR Honda.

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'30.492s 7/20 332k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.038s 7/21 336k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.200s 6/20 334k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.259s 14/19 332k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.357s 16/17 329k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.368s 19/19 334k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.414s 7/20 335k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.507s 7/22 333k 9 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.530s 12/21 329k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.648s 9/20 330k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.655s 6/19 331k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.679s 14/19 333k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.680s 13/19 328k 14 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.694s 13/21 330k 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.707s 18/18 329k 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.757s 20/20 329k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.900s 11/17 330k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.928s 13/18 328k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.021s 9/20 331k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.051s 11/19 331k 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.509s 4/4 330k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.088s 8/16 323k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.287s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Marco Bezzecchi gets the better of title fighters Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to lead opening practice for the 2024 Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

Gresini team-mates Marc and Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini, rookie Pedro Acosta and Jack Miller complete the top eight.

Aleix Espargaro didn't return after an early fall but is not thought to have suffered significant injuries.

Due to the added heat and stress placed on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.