2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 18 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'29.165s24/26330k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.110s23/27339k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.162s24/24338k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.195s20/22335k
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.341s20/25333k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.384s23/25334k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.437s25/25336k
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.448s23/24330k
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.455s27/28332k
10Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.517s20/24332k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.518s23/25333k
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.591s24/25334k
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.672s20/24332k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.692s20/25332k
15Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.831s26/26330k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.834s20/22330k
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.973s25/26332k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.033s25/27334k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.052s21/25334k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.264s21/23333k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.847s21/21333k
22Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.218s10/12333k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.287s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Phillip Island winner Marc Marquez finishes Friday practice for the 2024 Thai MotoGP on top of the timesheets, setting a new all-time Buriram lap record of 1m 29.165s.

The Gresini GP23 rider was fastest for much of the hour, returning to P1 by 0.110s from title leader Jorge Martin after the time attacks.

Factory Ducati riders Enea Bastianini and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia were third and fourth, with Maverick Vinales the top non-Desmosedici rider in fifth.

Martin holds a 20-point title lead over Bagnaia, with 111 points still up for grabs heading into Saturday’s Sprint race.

KTM's Brad Binder and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo featured at the top of the timesheets but were ultimately pushed out of the top ten and will be taking part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Aleix Espargaro, who missed most of this morning’s session after an early fall at the final corner, returned to action but called a halt to his Friday activities halfway through the afternoon.

Aprilia earlier reported that “no clinically significant injuries were found. [Espargaro] only sustained a minor trauma.” However, Espargaro has now "been taken to the hospital in Buriram to undergo further checks."

Team-mate Maverick Vinales was the top non-Ducati rider in fifth place, with morning leader Marco Bezzecchi ninth for VR46 and Johann Zarco claiming the final top ten place for LCR Honda.

2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'30.492s7/20332k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.038s7/21336k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.200s6/20334k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.259s14/19332k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.357s16/17329k
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.368s19/19334k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.414s7/20335k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.507s7/22333k
9Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.530s12/21329k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.648s9/20330k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.655s6/19331k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.679s14/19333k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.680s13/19328k
14Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.694s13/21330k
15Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.707s18/18329k
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.757s20/20329k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.900s11/17330k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.928s13/18328k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.021s9/20331k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.051s11/19331k
21Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.509s4/4330k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.088s8/16323k

* Rookie

Marco Bezzecchi gets the better of title fighters Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia to lead opening practice for the 2024 Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

Gresini team-mates Marc and Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini, rookie Pedro Acosta and Jack Miller complete the top eight.

Aleix Espargaro didn't return after an early fall but is not thought to have suffered significant injuries.

Due to the added heat and stress placed on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

