Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2025 Thai MotoGP
2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram: Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES

Live updates from final practice and qualifying for the season-opening 2025 Thai MotoGP round at Buriram.

Day two of the season-opening Thai MotoGP at Buriram kicks off with final practice at 10:10am, swiftly followed by the first qualifying sessions of the year. 

Alex Marquez snatched the top spot in Friday practice ahead of brother Marc, whose factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was surprisingly left in Q1 after losing a lap due to incorrectly displayed yellow flags then being held up by Franco Morbidelli.

Morbidelli received a three place grid penalty for obstructing Bagnaia, with home rookie Somkiat Chantra suffering the same sanction for holding up Alex Marquez.

Saturday’s MotoGP track activities conclude with the 13-lap Sprint race, starting at 3pm local time, when temperatures are predicted to reach a scorching 37 degrees.

01 Mar 2025
03:47

Now it's straight into qualifying, where Bagnaia needs to fight his way through Q1.

03:46

2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results

03:40

Bagnaia has been running the hard front and soft rear, while Morbidelli used a new front to go fastest.

03:39

Marc Marquez has now done well over a Sprint distance on the soft tyres, front and rear.

03:38

Franco Morbidelli, who will have a three-place grid penalty to serve on Sunday for holding up Bagnaia in Friday practice, now puts his VR46 machine on top.

03:37

It's now a Ducati Lenovo one-two with Marc Marquez ahead of team-mate Francesco Bagnaia. Could we see a duel between the multi-champions in this afternoon's Sprint?

03:35

Marc Marquez has a small scare with a twitch from his Ducati kicking his foot off on corner exit, but continues his run. 

03:34

Michelin's Piero Taramasso tells Dorna Jack Appleyard that the two fronts and two rears are viable for the Sprint race.

03:27

Halfway through final practice and Francesco Bagnaia, who must fight his way through Qualifying 1 this morning, is on top by 0.101s from Alex Marquez with rookie Ai Ogura yet again impresssing in third.

03:16

Friday's fastest lap was a 1'29.020 by Alex Marquez, who now leads the timesheets.

Brother Marc is trying some 2025 aero this morning.

03:13

The half-hour final practice session is underway at Buriram.

03:04

Some news to start the day...

Thai MotoGP: Alex Rins punished for surprise technical infringement

