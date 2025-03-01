2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram: Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES

Day two of the season-opening Thai MotoGP at Buriram kicks off with final practice at 10:10am, swiftly followed by the first qualifying sessions of the year.

Alex Marquez snatched the top spot in Friday practice ahead of brother Marc, whose factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was surprisingly left in Q1 after losing a lap due to incorrectly displayed yellow flags then being held up by Franco Morbidelli.

Morbidelli received a three place grid penalty for obstructing Bagnaia, with home rookie Somkiat Chantra suffering the same sanction for holding up Alex Marquez.

Saturday’s MotoGP track activities conclude with the 13-lap Sprint race, starting at 3pm local time, when temperatures are predicted to reach a scorching 37 degrees.