Now it's straight into qualifying, where Bagnaia needs to fight his way through Q1.
2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram: Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from final practice and qualifying for the season-opening 2025 Thai MotoGP round at Buriram.
Day two of the season-opening Thai MotoGP at Buriram kicks off with final practice at 10:10am, swiftly followed by the first qualifying sessions of the year.
Alex Marquez snatched the top spot in Friday practice ahead of brother Marc, whose factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was surprisingly left in Q1 after losing a lap due to incorrectly displayed yellow flags then being held up by Franco Morbidelli.
Morbidelli received a three place grid penalty for obstructing Bagnaia, with home rookie Somkiat Chantra suffering the same sanction for holding up Alex Marquez.
Saturday’s MotoGP track activities conclude with the 13-lap Sprint race, starting at 3pm local time, when temperatures are predicted to reach a scorching 37 degrees.
Bagnaia has been running the hard front and soft rear, while Morbidelli used a new front to go fastest.
Marc Marquez has now done well over a Sprint distance on the soft tyres, front and rear.
Franco Morbidelli, who will have a three-place grid penalty to serve on Sunday for holding up Bagnaia in Friday practice, now puts his VR46 machine on top.
It's now a Ducati Lenovo one-two with Marc Marquez ahead of team-mate Francesco Bagnaia. Could we see a duel between the multi-champions in this afternoon's Sprint?
Marc Marquez has a small scare with a twitch from his Ducati kicking his foot off on corner exit, but continues his run.
Michelin's Piero Taramasso tells Dorna Jack Appleyard that the two fronts and two rears are viable for the Sprint race.
Halfway through final practice and Francesco Bagnaia, who must fight his way through Qualifying 1 this morning, is on top by 0.101s from Alex Marquez with rookie Ai Ogura yet again impresssing in third.
Friday's fastest lap was a 1'29.020 by Alex Marquez, who now leads the timesheets.
Brother Marc is trying some 2025 aero this morning.
The half-hour final practice session is underway at Buriram.
Some news to start the day...
Thai MotoGP: Alex Rins punished for surprise technical infringement