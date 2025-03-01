2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 35.005s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.185s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+3.423s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+4.392s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+5.790s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.700s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.437s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.228s
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+15.453s
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+16.209s
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+16.817s
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+17.152s
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+17.741s
14Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+18.984s
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+19.149s
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.569s
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.140s
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+23.948s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+24.594s
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+31.443s
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF

 

* Rookie

Marc Marquez strolls to victory in the 2025 season-opening Thai MotoGP Sprint race, winning on his factory Ducati debut at a boiling Buriram.

Riding at the scene of his most recent 2019 title triumph, Marquez turned pole position into the early lead and was never troubled.

Brother Alex, starting second on the grid, lost out to Francesco Bagnaia at Turn 1 but retook the runner-up spot on the exit.

The Marquez brothers - running soft tyres front and rear - then gradually eased away, leaving Bagnaia (hard front) to fend off the surprise challenge of rookie star Ai Ogura.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was a lonely fifth, with Pramac’s Jack Miller the top Yamaha until crashing out on lap 7 of 13.

KTM team-mates Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta had a feisty early battle before Acosta broke clear and went on to pass Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo for sixth.

Johann Zarco and Joan Mir went head-to-head for top Honda honours and the final Sprint point, for ninth.

Marco Bezzecchi spun the rear wheel at the start and plummeted down the order on the opening lap of his factory Aprilia debut, recovering to 12th.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46, but sat up with three laps to go, suffering what looked like a technical rather than physical issue.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

