2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results

Marc Marquez strolls to victory in the 2025 season-opening Thai MotoGP Sprint race, winning on his factory Ducati debut at a boiling Buriram.

Riding at the scene of his most recent 2019 title triumph, Marquez turned pole position into the early lead and was never troubled.

Brother Alex, starting second on the grid, lost out to Francesco Bagnaia at Turn 1 but retook the runner-up spot on the exit.

The Marquez brothers - running soft tyres front and rear - then gradually eased away, leaving Bagnaia (hard front) to fend off the surprise challenge of rookie star Ai Ogura.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was a lonely fifth, with Pramac’s Jack Miller the top Yamaha until crashing out on lap 7 of 13.

KTM team-mates Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta had a feisty early battle before Acosta broke clear and went on to pass Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo for sixth.

Johann Zarco and Joan Mir went head-to-head for top Honda honours and the final Sprint point, for ninth.

Marco Bezzecchi spun the rear wheel at the start and plummeted down the order on the opening lap of his factory Aprilia debut, recovering to 12th.