2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|19m 35.005s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+1.185s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+3.423s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+4.392s
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+5.790s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+11.700s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+13.437s
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.228s
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+15.453s
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+16.209s
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+16.817s
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+17.152s
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+17.741s
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+18.984s
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+19.149s
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+19.569s
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+20.140s
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+23.948s
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+24.594s
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+31.443s
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|DNF
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez strolls to victory in the 2025 season-opening Thai MotoGP Sprint race, winning on his factory Ducati debut at a boiling Buriram.
Riding at the scene of his most recent 2019 title triumph, Marquez turned pole position into the early lead and was never troubled.
Brother Alex, starting second on the grid, lost out to Francesco Bagnaia at Turn 1 but retook the runner-up spot on the exit.
The Marquez brothers - running soft tyres front and rear - then gradually eased away, leaving Bagnaia (hard front) to fend off the surprise challenge of rookie star Ai Ogura.
VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was a lonely fifth, with Pramac’s Jack Miller the top Yamaha until crashing out on lap 7 of 13.
KTM team-mates Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta had a feisty early battle before Acosta broke clear and went on to pass Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo for sixth.
Johann Zarco and Joan Mir went head-to-head for top Honda honours and the final Sprint point, for ninth.
Marco Bezzecchi spun the rear wheel at the start and plummeted down the order on the opening lap of his factory Aprilia debut, recovering to 12th.
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46, but sat up with three laps to go, suffering what looked like a technical rather than physical issue.