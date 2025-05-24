Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
2025 British MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the qualifying sessions from the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Qualifying for the British MotoGP is scheduled to begin at 11:55 local time with Q1, with Q2 coming up at 12:20.

Alex Marquez was fastest on Friday and set a new lap record at 1:57.295, while Fabio Quartararo said that lap times could dip into the 1:56s for the first time on Saturday.

Quartararo himself is chasing a third straight pole position this morning after taking pole in both Jerez and Le Mans.

Marc Marquez was fourth-fastest on Friday, and comes into this weekend with a 22-point lead over Alex Marquez in the riders' standings.

24 May 2025
11:33
Qualifying delayed

Welcome to live coverage of Saturday's action from the British MotoGP.

Qualifying should be getting underway in around 25 minutes with Q1 at 11:55 local time.

Both Q1 and Q2 are delayed by five minutes compared to their original starting times as a result of a red flag during FP2 - still ongoing - caused by Alex Marquez who crashed at turn 15.

