2025 British MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES

Qualifying for the British MotoGP is scheduled to begin at 11:55 local time with Q1, with Q2 coming up at 12:20.

Alex Marquez was fastest on Friday and set a new lap record at 1:57.295, while Fabio Quartararo said that lap times could dip into the 1:56s for the first time on Saturday.

Quartararo himself is chasing a third straight pole position this morning after taking pole in both Jerez and Le Mans.

Marc Marquez was fourth-fastest on Friday, and comes into this weekend with a 22-point lead over Alex Marquez in the riders' standings.