2025 British MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the qualifying sessions from the British MotoGP at Silverstone.
Qualifying for the British MotoGP is scheduled to begin at 11:55 local time with Q1, with Q2 coming up at 12:20.
Alex Marquez was fastest on Friday and set a new lap record at 1:57.295, while Fabio Quartararo said that lap times could dip into the 1:56s for the first time on Saturday.
Quartararo himself is chasing a third straight pole position this morning after taking pole in both Jerez and Le Mans.
Marc Marquez was fourth-fastest on Friday, and comes into this weekend with a 22-point lead over Alex Marquez in the riders' standings.
Welcome to live coverage of Saturday's action from the British MotoGP.
Qualifying should be getting underway in around 25 minutes with Q1 at 11:55 local time.
Both Q1 and Q2 are delayed by five minutes compared to their original starting times as a result of a red flag during FP2 - still ongoing - caused by Alex Marquez who crashed at turn 15.