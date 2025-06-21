2025 Italian MotoGP
2025 Italian MotoGP: Qualifying and sprint LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from qualifying and the sprint at the 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix

The 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix continues on Saturday 21 June with qualifying and the sprint for the ninth round of the campaign. 

Marc Marquez leads the championship coming into Saturday's race action at Mugello, with the factory Ducati rider 32 points clear of the chasing pack following a perfect weekend at Aragon. 

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez is his nearest challenger in the standings amid a consistent season for the Spaniard, while Pecco Bagnaia is third in the championship - 93 points behind team-mate Marc Marquez. 

Pecco Bagnaia has won the last three Italian Grands Prix and comes to Mugello having made a breakthrough with his feeling on the GP25 two weeks ago at Aragon. 

Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales was fastest at the end of a tight Friday practice and was confident the Austrian brand's pace was genuine following steps at the Aragon test. 

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo has been cleared to ride on Saturday despite suffering a partial shoulder dislocation in a crash on Friday afternoon. 

Qualifying begins at 9:50am BST, while the sprint is at 2pm BST. 

21 Jun 2025
10:50

Reminder that the sprint is at 2pm BST. 

10:48
Qualifying report

Read the full qualifying report for the 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix

10:34

No further action on Rins/Marquez incident.

10:33
Qualifying Results

2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results

10:32

Alex Rins could be facing a penalty for getting in Marc Marquez's way. Stewards are looking at it.

10:32
  1. M.Marquez
  2. Bagnaia
  3. A.Marquez
  4. Quartararo
  5. Vinales
  6. Morbidelli
  7. Di Giannantonio
  8. Acosta
  9. Rins
  10. Bezzecchi
  11. Fernandez
  12. Aldeguer
10:31

Bagnaia had a moment earlier in this session at Turn 11. But I think he'll be happy with second and that slender gap to Marc Marquez. 

10:30
Chequered flag

Chequered flag is out and Marc Marquez takes pole in Italy!

10:29

Vinales improves to fifth. 

10:29

Acosta improves to seventh. 

10:28

Unless anyone has anything else, that could be the 100th pole for Marc Marquez. Two minutes to go.

10:27

Marc Marquez goes faster still, though, with a 1m44.169s - but only by 0.059s over Bagnaia and a further 0.024s clear of Alex Marquez.

10:26

Bagnaia noes takes over with a 1m44.228s from Alex Marquez. 

10:26

Quartararo goes top with a 1m44.411s.

10:24

Alex Marquez towed Marc on that first flying lap and one has to wonder the merit of that tactic, as it's not worked for the Gresini rider at all.

10:22

With eight minutes to go, the order is: 

  1. M.Marquez
  2. Bagnaia
  3. Morbidelli
  4. Quartararo
  5. Bezzecchi
  6. Vinales
  7. A.Marquez
  8. Acosta
  9. Di Giannantonio
  10. Rins
  11. Fernandez
  12. Aldeguer
10:22

Vinales is sixth at the end of this run. A little disappointing given what we've seen so far. 

Alex Marquez is also only seventh. So, lots of changes to come. 

10:21

Morbidelli's second lap keeps him third. He was hooked in behind Bagnaia. 

10:20

Bagnaia nows goes second, just 0.048s behind his team-mate.

That's more like it, Pecco!

10:20

Fabio Quartararo goes up to second on the Yamaha, 0.256s from Marquez's lap. 

10:19

That's an all-time lap record for Marc Marquez!

10:19

Marc Marquez sets the early pace at a 1m44.5s on the factory Ducati, 0.394s clear of Franco Morbidelli. 

10:18

Pedro Acosta has a close moment with Alex Rins in the slipstream but gets into Turn 1 safely. 

10:15
Green flag - Q2

The pole shootout session is GO!

10:11
Q2 group
  1. Vinales
  2. Quartararo
  3. Morbidelli
  4. Fernandez
  5. Acosta
  6. Rins
  7. Di Giannantonio
  8. Aldeguer
  9. Bagnaia
  10. Bezzecchi
  11. A.Marquez
  12. M.Marquez

