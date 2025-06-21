2025 Italian MotoGP: Qualifying and sprint LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix continues on Saturday 21 June with qualifying and the sprint for the ninth round of the campaign.

Marc Marquez leads the championship coming into Saturday's race action at Mugello, with the factory Ducati rider 32 points clear of the chasing pack following a perfect weekend at Aragon.

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez is his nearest challenger in the standings amid a consistent season for the Spaniard, while Pecco Bagnaia is third in the championship - 93 points behind team-mate Marc Marquez.

Pecco Bagnaia has won the last three Italian Grands Prix and comes to Mugello having made a breakthrough with his feeling on the GP25 two weeks ago at Aragon.

Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales was fastest at the end of a tight Friday practice and was confident the Austrian brand's pace was genuine following steps at the Aragon test.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo has been cleared to ride on Saturday despite suffering a partial shoulder dislocation in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Qualifying begins at 9:50am BST, while the sprint is at 2pm BST.