2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 31.416s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.441s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+2.561s
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+3.099s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+4.139s
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+6.391s
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+7.631s
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+8.926s
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+10.361s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+11.096s
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+11.870s
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+12.930s
13Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.916s
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+15.460s
15Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+17.038s
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.031s
17Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+20.729s
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.661s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+31.539s
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez overcomes some start-line drama to win the 2025 Italian MotoGP Sprint at Mugello.

The factory Ducati star extended his title lead by catching and passing younger brother Alex.

Home star Bagnaia’s run of five Mugello MotoGP wins in a row (including Sprints) came to an end with a deflating third.

Mugello Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Lining up on pole position, Marc Marquez suddenly took his right hand off the throttle and reached across to adjust something on the left handlebar just moments before the red lights went out.

The Spaniard didn't offer a clear explanation afterwards:

"In the start, I don't know exactly what - I know what happened, because the launch control was in, then I take out, then I put in again and then I lose a lot of positions... We gave a good show out there!"

Despite dropping to seventh on the snaking run into San Donato, Marquez soon muscled his way up to third behind Bagnaia and Alex.

The trio briefly traded places, until Marquez passed Alex’s Gresini machine for the lead on lap 4 of 11.

The Marquez brothers then began to pull away from Bagnaia, who in turn was edging clear of Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and the VR46 Ducatis of Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

Practice leader Vinales slipstreamed past the injured Quartararo for fourth and immediately set his sights on Bagnaia and the podium.

But the Italian held his nerve to confirm third, while former title rival Quartararo fell victim to numerous attacks and slipped to tenth.

All riders picked the soft rear tyre and medium front except KTM team-mates Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, plus Pramac's Jack Miller, who ran the hard front.

Contact Fabio di Giannantonio left Binder on the ground at Turn 1, his sliding RC16 then taking out Johann Zarco. 

Acosta was down and out on his own a lap later.

Although dark clouds gathered overhead, the race remained dry.

Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

