2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 19m 31.416s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +1.441s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +2.561s 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +3.099s 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +4.139s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +6.391s 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +7.631s 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +8.926s 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +10.361s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.096s 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +11.870s 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +12.930s 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.916s 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +15.460s 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +17.038s 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.031s 17 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +20.729s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +24.661s 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +31.539s Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez overcomes some start-line drama to win the 2025 Italian MotoGP Sprint at Mugello.

The factory Ducati star extended his title lead by catching and passing younger brother Alex.

Home star Bagnaia’s run of five Mugello MotoGP wins in a row (including Sprints) came to an end with a deflating third.

Mugello Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Lining up on pole position, Marc Marquez suddenly took his right hand off the throttle and reached across to adjust something on the left handlebar just moments before the red lights went out.

The Spaniard didn't offer a clear explanation afterwards:

"In the start, I don't know exactly what - I know what happened, because the launch control was in, then I take out, then I put in again and then I lose a lot of positions... We gave a good show out there!"

Despite dropping to seventh on the snaking run into San Donato, Marquez soon muscled his way up to third behind Bagnaia and Alex.

The trio briefly traded places, until Marquez passed Alex’s Gresini machine for the lead on lap 4 of 11.

The Marquez brothers then began to pull away from Bagnaia, who in turn was edging clear of Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and the VR46 Ducatis of Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

Practice leader Vinales slipstreamed past the injured Quartararo for fourth and immediately set his sights on Bagnaia and the podium.

But the Italian held his nerve to confirm third, while former title rival Quartararo fell victim to numerous attacks and slipped to tenth.

All riders picked the soft rear tyre and medium front except KTM team-mates Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, plus Pramac's Jack Miller, who ran the hard front.

Contact Fabio di Giannantonio left Binder on the ground at Turn 1, his sliding RC16 then taking out Johann Zarco.

Acosta was down and out on his own a lap later.

Although dark clouds gathered overhead, the race remained dry.

Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.