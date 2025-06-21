Luca Marini gives update on latest Honda 2026 MotoGP talks

Luca Marini says “everything is quite clear” in his ongoing talks with Honda over a contract extension for the 2026 MotoGP season, but says there has been no rush on this front.

The Italian is out of contract at the end of the 2025 season and is one of two Honda-contracted riders seeking an extension for next year.

Johann Zarco looks set to remain with Honda and LCR beyond this year, with hopes of a factory team move set to be scuppered by ongoing rumours linking Jorge Martin to HRC next year as he looks to break his contract with Aprilia.

Honda is known to be keen on retaining Luca Marini for his analytical approach to bike development, though it faces a tall order in finding him a race seat, with Joan Mir contracted to the end of 2026 and Somkiat Chantra’s side of the LCR garage set up for an Asian rider.

Currently recovering from numerous injuries suffered in a Suzuka 8 Hours testing crash, Marini provided an update on contract talks with Honda during MotoGP’s world feed coverage of FP2 on Saturday at Mugello.

“The situation is quite calm and relaxed,” he said.

“We are discussing with Honda, without so much pressure because we want to have everything clear and on the table.

“We are taking our time, no problem. But also on my side and on their side I think everything is quite clear and quite calm.”

Beyond Honda, there are limited options on the grid available, with officially only Marini, Zarco, Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli out of contract at the end of 2025.

One key move in the 2026 rider market has already been made, with double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu signing for Pramac Yamaha recently.

On this, Marini said: “It’s great. I think he deserves it. He was able to make the difference in Superbikes, especially against his team-mates every time.

“So, for sure he is one of the top riders in Superbikes and he is giving us every time great battles against his opponents.

“So, he deserves it and let’s see how he can manage his MotoGP career which will start next year.

“I think he will do a great job, the Yamaha is a fantastic bike. It’s a little bit difficult to change the tyres from Pirelli to Michelin, but from 2027 he will have Pirellis again, so from that year he will be fast.”