Pedro Acosta has stopped on-track on the cooldown lap. Possibly from a practice start zone.
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the 2025 Dutch MotoGP qualifying session at the TT Circuit Assen.
Qualifying for round 10 of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship is set to get underway at 10:50 with Q1 at the Dutch MotoGP.
Q2 is scheduled for 11:15.
Fabio Quartararo was fastest on Friday ahead of Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez topped yesterday's FP1 session, but crashed twice on Friday - once in the morning and once more in the afternoon. He finished Practice fifth-fastest, behind Francesco Bagnaia in fourth.
Bagnaia is chasing a second successive Assen Sprint win later this afternoon, as well as a second successive pole at the Dutch venue in qualifying this morning.
Bagnaia enters this weekend third in the riders' standings, 110 points adrift of Marc Marquez, who has a 40-point lead over Alex Marquez.
That's the 20th MotoGP pole for Quartararo. Only Lorenzo and Rossi have achieved that total for Yamaha in the past.
It's pole position for the fourth time in 2025 for Fabio Quartararo at Assen.
He beats Bagnaia by 0.028s, the Italian qualifying second for the second time in seven days.
Similarly, Alex Marquez third to match his Mugello qualifying.
Marc Marquez fourth only. Only the second time he's qualified off the front row this year.
Quartararo back to pole position, Bagnaia improves behind him but it's not enough. Quartararo looks like he has pole, everyone has done two laps on the second run now.
We're into the 1:30s for the first time this weekend, a 30.811 puts him pole for now.
Tyre graphics showing Bagnaia and Quartararo both on four-lap-old tyres for this second run. Not sure that's accurate.
Marc Marquez stopped in pit lane to try to shake Di Giannantonio from his tow. But Di Giannantonio stopped, too, so Marquez just continued.
Bagnaia out early to start his second run. Looks like he's beaten Marquez, but Zarco just ahead of him and looks like Morbidelli just behind him.
But don't forget Quartararo! He goes pole with his second lap by only 0.012s over Bagnaia.
Bagnaia to the top on his second lap. Marquez still in his tow but only second for the championship leader that tike.
Alex Marquez improved on his first lap with his second attempt but has dropped to third after the two factory Ducati laps.
Alex Marquez the first over the line on a 1:31.505, Marc beats that on a 1:31.284 in Bagnaia's tow. Bagnaia slots into third on a 1:31.560.
Francesco Bagnaia leading Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco at tthe beginning of Q2.
Bagnaia now trying to get the Marquezes from behind him. Alex has cleared off but Marquez determined to take Bagnaia's tow.
Pit lane is open and we are underway in Assen for Q2.
For once, Marc Marquez might not be the favourite for pole position.
Quartararo was fastest this morning and in Practice yesterday, Bagnaia has been strong as well this weekend, and Alex Marquez is competitive as ever in 2025.
Don't discount the championship leader, though, who has six poles from nine in 2025.
Q2 coming up next in just under five minutes at 11:15 local time.
A hectic end to Q1 and it's Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer who move through to Q2.
Mir misses out by 0.004s. He'll start 14th aehad of Miller and Savadori, who is impressive in fifth.
Binder, Bastianini, Oliveira on row six, then Rins, Ogura, and Aleix Espargaro. Somkiat Chantra was 12th-fastest in Q1 there and will start last.
Solid first three sectors for Fernandez and Mir on what is the third flying lap for them on this run, and they both push Aldeguer out!
But Aldeguer responds himself, beating Mir with his final lap.
Some decent looking laps at the end from Fernandez and Mir but both go away in the final split.
Miller only third-best, Binder only 6th with his latest lap.
One lap to go for everyone now, and it's still Aldeguer from Fernandez.
Strong lap from Aldeguer. He improves and goes fastest by 0.019s over Fernandez.
Ogura now heading out. Slightly late but at least he has a chance.
Second runs now getting underway. Aldeguer quite in advance of everyone else, but they're all on-track now bar Ogura after his crash.
Confirmation that that incident between Rins and Bastianini is under investigation.
Alex Rins pushing on and was blocked by Enea Bastianini at turn 10. Rins only 11th at the moment because he had a lap cancelled for the Ogura yellows.
Bastianini was on the kerb on the outside but drifting back towards the line and Rins had to back out. Both now back in the pits.