2025 Dutch MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES

Qualifying for round 10 of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship is set to get underway at 10:50 with Q1 at the Dutch MotoGP.

Q2 is scheduled for 11:15.

Fabio Quartararo was fastest on Friday ahead of Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta

Marc Marquez topped yesterday's FP1 session, but crashed twice on Friday - once in the morning and once more in the afternoon. He finished Practice fifth-fastest, behind Francesco Bagnaia in fourth.

Bagnaia is chasing a second successive Assen Sprint win later this afternoon, as well as a second successive pole at the Dutch venue in qualifying this morning.

Bagnaia enters this weekend third in the riders' standings, 110 points adrift of Marc Marquez, who has a 40-point lead over Alex Marquez.