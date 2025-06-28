2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.651s 6/8 301k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.028s 7/8 310k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.160s 6/9 308k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.220s 6/8 309k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.409s 6/9 310k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.519s 6/9 308k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.635s 6/8 309k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.678s 7/8 306k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.703s 7/9 312k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.814s 6/7 307k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.867s 7/8 308k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.996s 6/9 305k Qualifying 1: 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'31.561s 8/8 308k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.704s 6/8 302k 15 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'31.892s 6/8 308k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'31.929s 6/8 312k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.953s 6/8 308k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.972s 6/8 300k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'32.033s 6/8 302k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'32.080s 2/6 304k 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'32.547s 3/8 305k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'33.408s 2/8 306k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo defeats a trio of Ducatis to claim pole position for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Frenchman took his and Yamaha’s fourth pole of the season with a searing final sector, while riding alone, to hold Francesco Bagnaia at bay by just 0.028s.

Gresini’s title contender Alex Marquez was briefly on pole before being pushed to the outside of the front row.

Brother and title leader Marc, walking wounded after Friday’s punishing falls, was pushed to a rare row two start ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

The KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales were left a disappointing ninth and tenth.

Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer fought through Qualifying 1, at the expense of Honda’s Joan Mir.

The 13-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.