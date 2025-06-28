2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.651s6/8301k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.028s7/8310k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.160s6/9308k
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.220s6/8309k
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.409s6/9310k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.519s6/9308k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.635s6/8309k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.678s7/8306k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.703s7/9312k
10Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.814s6/7307k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.867s7/8308k
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.996s6/9305k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'31.561s8/8308k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.704s6/8302k
15Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'31.892s6/8308k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'31.929s6/8312k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'31.953s6/8308k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.972s6/8300k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'32.033s6/8302k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'32.080s2/6304k
21Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'32.547s3/8305k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'33.408s2/8306k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo defeats a trio of Ducatis to claim pole position for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Frenchman took his and Yamaha’s fourth pole of the season with a searing final sector, while riding alone, to hold Francesco Bagnaia at bay by just 0.028s.

Gresini’s title contender Alex Marquez was briefly on pole before being pushed to the outside of the front row.

Brother and title leader Marc, walking wounded after Friday’s punishing falls, was pushed to a rare row two start ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

The KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales were left a disappointing ninth and tenth.

Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer fought through Qualifying 1, at the expense of Honda’s Joan Mir.

The 13-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
Ducati confident Pecco Bagnaia’s Assen MotoGP form genuine
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
51m ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo takes pole, Marc Marquez off front row
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1
55m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Pierre Gasly
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals amusing moment he mistook Brad Pitt for a “random fan”
Brad Pitt on set for the F1 Movie

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Manager claims Jorge Martin “is free of contract” in explosive interview on Aprilia MotoGP dispute
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss Luca Di Montezemolo makes surprise McLaren switch
Luca Di Montezemolo
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch Dutch MotoGP qualifying & sprint race today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
Joan Mir