2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.
|2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.651s
|6/8
|301k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.028s
|7/8
|310k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.160s
|6/9
|308k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.220s
|6/8
|309k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.409s
|6/9
|310k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.519s
|6/9
|308k
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.635s
|6/8
|309k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.678s
|7/8
|306k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.703s
|7/9
|312k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.814s
|6/7
|307k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.867s
|7/8
|308k
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.996s
|6/9
|305k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'31.561s
|8/8
|308k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.704s
|6/8
|302k
|15
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'31.892s
|6/8
|308k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'31.929s
|6/8
|312k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.953s
|6/8
|308k
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.972s
|6/8
|300k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'32.033s
|6/8
|302k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'32.080s
|2/6
|304k
|21
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'32.547s
|3/8
|305k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'33.408s
|2/8
|306k
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)
Fabio Quartararo defeats a trio of Ducatis to claim pole position for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
The Frenchman took his and Yamaha’s fourth pole of the season with a searing final sector, while riding alone, to hold Francesco Bagnaia at bay by just 0.028s.
Gresini’s title contender Alex Marquez was briefly on pole before being pushed to the outside of the front row.
Brother and title leader Marc, walking wounded after Friday’s punishing falls, was pushed to a rare row two start ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.
The KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales were left a disappointing ninth and tenth.
Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer fought through Qualifying 1, at the expense of Honda’s Joan Mir.
The 13-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time.
HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.
Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.