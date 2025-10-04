2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Sprint reaction - LIVE

Well, that was a thoroughly wonderful sprint.
And there are lots of storylines to come over the rest of the day. Stay tuned for live reaction from the Mandalika paddock.
Having wrapped up the title last time in Japan, Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).
However, his first target this weekend will just be to finish the grand prix, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits.
Marquez was injured during a massive highside in warm-up for the inaugural 2022 event, crashed in 2023 and suffered an engine failure in 2024. His only Indonesian result so far is a third place, as a Gresini rider, in last year’s Sprint race.
After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.
Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.
However, Bezzecchi struck back by leading day one at Mandalika, while Bagnaia and Marc Marquez both failed to claim direct access to Qualifying 2, meaning they will have to fight for the last two transfer spots in this morning's Qualifying 1.
Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in the Japanese accident.
Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action, meaning Raul Fernandez is the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.
Saturday October 4:
10:10am (local) / 3:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10.50am (local) / 3:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3pm (local) / 8am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint
Well, that was a thoroughly wonderful sprint.
And there are lots of storylines to come over the rest of the day. Stay tuned for live reaction from the Mandalika paddock.
👑👑👑— Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) October 4, 2025
WE ARE TEAMS’ WORLD CHAMPION!
Thanks to the points scored today, #DucatiLenovoTeam hit the last goal of the season.
One of the most successful crew ever with 13 GP wins, 15 SPRINT wins and 12 full loot weekends with 37 points.
Proud of you all ❤️#ForzaDucatipic.twitter.com/7spuckIUfV
Read the full MotoGP sprint report from Indonesia below
Luca Marini is being investigated for tyre pressures. That could drop him out of sixth.
Marco Bezzecchi wins a sprint thriller ahead of Fermin Aldeguer! Raul Fernandez takes a first sprint podium in MotoGP.
Alex Marquez is fourth from Luca Marini, Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Pecco Bagnaia was almost 30s off the win in last.
Aldeguer tried to give him it back at Turn 12 but Bez holds on!
Bezzecchi takes the lead at Turn 10. He's done it!
Quartararo has crashed.
Final lap.
The lead is 0.4s.
This is going to be a last-lap showdown. We haven't seen that in a long time in MotoGP!
Two laps to go!
Aldeguer's lead stands at just 0.5s across the line!
Marc Marquez has taken seventh from Morbidelli.
Zarco has gone down.
Three laps to go. Aldeguer has gotten the lead up to 0.9s.
The lead gap is under a second. Bezzecchi can still win this sprint!
Bagnaia is 21s off the lead - in a sprint!
Four laps to go. Bezzecchi is flying! The gap is now 1.1s!
Morbidelli has nudged team-mate DiGia wide at Turn 11 and that's dropped him to 10th. Marc Marquez is now eighth.
We start lap nine. Aldeguer is 1.8s ahead of Bezzecchi now.
Marquez takes 10th from Oliveira at Turn 1. Still points on offer for the world champion.
Bezzecchi takes second from Fernandez at Turn 10 for second. 2.3s to Aldeguer.
Onto lap eight and Aldeguer has a track limits warning!
He is 2.2s clear of Fernandez now, who is keeping Bezzecchi at bay. This win is slipping away from the factory Aprilia.
Acosta has pulled into the pits.
Behind the podium, it's Alex Marquez, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, Brad Binder and Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Onto lap seven. Aldeguer's lead remains 1.9s. Bezzecchi fires in a 1m29.654s in third. He can catch Aldeguer, but he needs to pass Fernandez now.