Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
LIVE

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Sprint reaction - LIVE

Live updates from Saturday’s sprint at the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Having wrapped up the title last time in Japan, Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

However, his first target this weekend will just be to finish the grand prix, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits.

Marquez was injured during a massive highside in warm-up for the inaugural 2022 event, crashed in 2023 and suffered an engine failure in 2024. His only Indonesian result so far is a third place, as a Gresini rider, in last year’s Sprint race.

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.

However, Bezzecchi struck back by leading day one at Mandalika, while Bagnaia and Marc Marquez both failed to claim direct access to Qualifying 2, meaning they will have to fight for the last two transfer spots in this morning's Qualifying 1.

Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in the Japanese accident.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action, meaning Raul Fernandez is the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.

Saturday October 4:
10:10am (local) / 3:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10.50am (local) / 3:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3pm (local) / 8am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

04 Oct 2025
08:45
Indonesian MotoGP: Sprint Points
08:42

Well, that was a thoroughly wonderful sprint. 

And there are lots of storylines to come over the rest of the day. Stay tuned for live reaction from the Mandalika paddock. 

08:41
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
08:40
2025 Indonesian MotoGP - sprint report

Read the full MotoGP sprint report from Indonesia below

2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins sprint thriller, Marc Marquez penalised

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
08:26
Indonesian MotoGP: Sprint Results
08:25

Luca Marini is being investigated for tyre pressures. That could drop him out of sixth. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
08:23
Chequered flag

Marco Bezzecchi wins a sprint thriller ahead of Fermin Aldeguer! Raul Fernandez takes a first sprint podium in MotoGP. 

Alex Marquez is fourth from Luca Marini, Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio. 

Pecco Bagnaia was almost 30s off the win in last. 

08:21

Aldeguer tried to give him it back at Turn 12 but Bez holds on!

08:21
Lap 13/13

Bezzecchi takes the lead at Turn 10. He's done it!

Quartararo has crashed. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
08:20
Lap 13/13

Final lap. 

The lead is 0.4s. 

08:20
Lap 12/13

This is going to be a last-lap showdown. We haven't seen that in a long time in MotoGP!

08:19
Lap 12/13

Two laps to go!

Aldeguer's lead stands at just 0.5s across the line!

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
08:18

Marc Marquez has taken seventh from Morbidelli. 

08:18
Crash - Johann Zarco

Zarco has gone down. 

08:18
Lap 11/13

Three laps to go. Aldeguer has gotten the lead up to 0.9s. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
08:17

The lead gap is under a second. Bezzecchi can still win this sprint!

08:17

Bagnaia is 21s off the lead - in a sprint! 

08:16
Lap 10/13

Four laps to go. Bezzecchi is flying! The gap is now 1.1s!

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
08:16

Morbidelli has nudged team-mate DiGia wide at Turn 11 and that's dropped him to 10th. Marc Marquez is now eighth. 

08:15
Lap 9/13

We start lap nine. Aldeguer is 1.8s ahead of Bezzecchi now. 

Marquez takes 10th from Oliveira at Turn 1. Still points on offer for the world champion. 

08:14

Bezzecchi takes second from Fernandez at Turn 10 for second. 2.3s to Aldeguer. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
08:13
Lap 8/13

Onto lap eight and Aldeguer has a track limits warning!

He is 2.2s clear of Fernandez now, who is keeping Bezzecchi at bay. This win is slipping away from the factory Aprilia. 

08:12

Acosta has pulled into the pits. 

08:12

Behind the podium, it's Alex Marquez, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, Brad Binder and Fabio Di Giannantonio. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
08:12
Lap 7/13

Onto lap seven. Aldeguer's lead remains 1.9s. Bezzecchi fires in a 1m29.654s in third. He can catch Aldeguer, but he needs to pass Fernandez now. 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
4m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Sprint reaction - LIVE
6m ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins sprint thriller, Marc Marquez penalised
12m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Sprint Race Results
21m ago
Start, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint
Moto2 Results
2025 Indonesian Moto2 - Qualifying Results
51m ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025, pole position, Indonesian GP

More News

Moto3 Results
2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Adrian Fernandez,2025, Moto3, pole position, Indonesian GP
MotoGP Results
19-rider starting grid for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint after injuries
2h ago
Indonesian MotoGP qualifying: Marco Bezzecchi, Fermin Aldeguer, Raul Fernandez
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales out of Indonesian MotoGP as decision made with Tech3
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “step in front” for Indonesian MotoGP pole, Aldeguer stuns on 18-lap tyre
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP Results
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP