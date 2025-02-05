2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2: LIVE

After a punishing opening day, which saw Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez injured, the second day of the Official Sepang test began at 10am on Thursday.

Shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was quickest from new factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez on day one.

Just five days of official pre-season testing – three at Sepang, then two at Buriram – are available before the start of the 2025 MotoGP season in Thailand on February 28.

Testing at Sepang takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts…