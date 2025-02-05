Meanwhile, after yesterday's injuries for Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez, test riders Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) have been added to the entry list for day 2.
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2: LIVE
Live updates from Thursday’s second day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.
After a punishing opening day, which saw Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez injured, the second day of the Official Sepang test began at 10am on Thursday.
Shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was quickest from new factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez on day one.
Just five days of official pre-season testing – three at Sepang, then two at Buriram – are available before the start of the 2025 MotoGP season in Thailand on February 28.
Testing at Sepang takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts…
The sun is shining brightly here at Sepang, very different to yesterday's overcast and relatively pleasant temperatures. It'll be a typically hot one today.
Rookie Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Quartararo exchange the top spot with the Frenchman setting the best lap of the year so far with a 1m 57.324s.
Marc Marquez has completed his first run of the day and holds 3rd position, behind Fabio Quartararo and Fermin Aldeguer and just ahead of Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.
Shakedown test and day one leader Fabio Quartararo is back on top for Yamaha, with a 1m 58.254s.
15mins gone and it's rookie Fermin Aldeguer on top with a 1m 58.740s, followed by Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.
After yesterday's wind, which some riders felt contributed to the accidents, conditions are a lot calmer today.
To recap, the fastest day one time was a 1m 57.555s by Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
Bagnaia is currently in the 1m 59s.
The double champion explained yesterday that he was using the 2024 chassis with the new GP25 engine, the engine being the main priority at the moment, but planned to try the '25 chassis today.
Good morning from Sepang where the second day of the Official 2025 test has just begun.
Alex Rins, Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia were straight out on track, with Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder and Jack Miller not far behind.