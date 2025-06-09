2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - LIVE UPDATES!

Following Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP, teams and riders have returned to MotorLand for the second Official in-season test of the 2025 world championship.

As for the grand prix weekend, Aprilia's Jorge Martin, HRC’s Luca Marini and Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura are absent due to injury.

However, Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez is set to make his premier-class debut with a 'one-off' ride on the available RS-GPs of Ogura.

Testing is split into two sessions, from 10am to 1pm and 1:20pm-6pm, with practice starts in-between and at the end of the day.

