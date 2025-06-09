Fabio Quartararo
2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - LIVE UPDATES!

Live test updates from Monday's Official Aragon MotoGP test.

Following Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP, teams and riders have returned to MotorLand for the second Official in-season test of the 2025 world championship.

As for the grand prix weekend, Aprilia's Jorge Martin, HRC’s Luca Marini and Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura are absent due to injury.

However, Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez is set to make his premier-class debut with a 'one-off' ride on the available RS-GPs of Ogura.

Testing is split into two sessions, from 10am to 1pm and 1:20pm-6pm, with practice starts in-between and at the end of the day.
 

09 Jun 2025
12:57

LCR Honda's Johann Zarco is only the third rider on track in Session 2.

12:53

Despite the early afternoon heat, rookie Aldeguer has set a 1m 45.958s to be the only rider other than Marc Marquez to go into the '45s so far today.

12:47

Session 2 is officially underway, but most riders and teams are having lunch, with only Fermin Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta having set a lap time.

12:17
1pm Results - End of Session 1

2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Results (1pm)

12:12

Practice starts...

Practice start at the 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
Practice start at the 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
12:11

Manuel Gonzalez is also taking part in the practice starts during his debut MotoGP test.

12:03

Session 1 ends with Marc Marquez fastest from Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo.

There will now be the first of today's practice start periods, before Session 2 begins at 1:20pm.

11:52

Sounds like Pramac Yamaha's Miguel Oliveira was another to suffer a fall earlier today, meaning Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo is up to third place.

Yamaha is thought to have engine, aero and swingarm options available to try.

11:45

After Francesco Bagnaia's much-needed front-end progress with the bigger brake disc in Sunday's race, VR46's GP25 rider Fabio di Giannantonio looks to be trying it today.

11:44

20mins of Session 1 to go and Marc Marquez is the only rider in the 1m 45s, with VR46's Franco Morbidelli 0.347s behind.

11:36

It looks like HRC's Joan Mir, who took his best MotoGP finish since India 2023 with 7th on Sunday, is trying the carbon fibre swingarm that has been developed by test riders Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami.

11:32

Some pictures from pit lane...

Alex Marquez's 2nd place trophy from the race sits on one of his Gresini Ducatis at the Aragon MotoGP test.
Alex Marquez's 2nd place trophy from the race sits on one of his Gresini Ducatis at the Aragon…

Alex Marquez's 2nd place trophy sits on one of his Gresini Ducatis. 

Rear wing, exhaust on Lorenzo Savadori's Aprilia at Aragon MotoGP test
Rear wing, exhaust on Lorenzo Savadori's Aprilia at Aragon MotoGP test

Rear wing and exhaust on Lorenzo Savadori's Aprilia.

Francesco Bagnaia returns on the new Ducati aero at Aragon MotoGP test
Francesco Bagnaia returns on the new Ducati aero at Aragon MotoGP test

Francesco Bagnaia returns on the new Ducati aero.

Manuel Gonzalez makes MotoGP debut at Aragon test
Manuel Gonzalez makes MotoGP debut at Aragon test

Manuel Gonzalez is making his MotoGP debut today, with Trackhouse.

Manuel Gonzalez leaves the pits at Aragon MotoGP test
Manuel Gonzalez leaves the pits at Aragon MotoGP test

Gonzalez leaves the pits.

New Ducati aero for Marc Marquez at the Aragon MotoGP test
New Ducati aero for Marc Marquez at the Aragon MotoGP test

The new Ducati aero on Marc Marquez's bike.

New KTM aero at the Aragon MotoGP test
New KTM aero at the Aragon MotoGP test

KTM also has a new fairing, pictured at Tech3.

11:10

Reports from pit lane also suggest helmet radios are undergoing further testing today.

11:10

Manuel Gonzalez fell from his Trackhouse Aprilia, with Pedro Acosta also reported to have fallen from his KTM. Both riders are OK. 

 

11:08
12pm Results

2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Results (12pm)

10:06
11am Results

2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Results (11am)

09:55

Approaching the end of the first hour and Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez is 2.634s from the top after his first 17 laps on a MotoGP bike. 

LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra (6 laps) and Fermin Aldeguer (2 laps) are behind him.

09:46

Pedro Acosta, who was thwarted in his efforts to pass Francesco Bagnaia for third in the grand prix, is now between the Ducati Lenovo riders on the timesheets.

09:43

It's now a Ducati Lenovo one-two with Bagnaia just 0.029s behind team-mate Marquez.

09:42

Manuel Gonzalez improves to a 1m 49.665s, 2.894s behind Marc Marquez.

Trackhouse regular Raul Fernandez has set a 1m 48.170s so far.

09:41

Gresini's Alex Marquez, runner-up to Marc in both the Sprint and Grand Prix, jumps straight into the top four on his opening run of the day.

09:37

Brad Binder and Francesco Bagnaia climb to third and fourth, but 0.6s from Marc Marquez.

09:36

Marco Bezzecchi improves to 0.225s behind Marc Marquez on his 12th lap.

09:33

19 riders have now been on track, with only Franco Morbidelli, Fermin Aldeguer and Alex Marquez yet to take to the track.

 

09:30

10:30am: Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Jack Miller, Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Raul Fernandez, Brad Binder.

