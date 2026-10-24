Phillip Island MotoGP LIVE: Qualifying updates

Just as in Moto3, Miller corner (Turn 4 hairpin) is proving treacherous at the start of Moto2 final practice.
There's also been two separate accidents at Turn 1.
Live coverage of all Saturday's MotoGP track action at Phillip Island.
10:10am (local)/00:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local)/00:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local)/5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, before the event moves to the new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.
The final Phillip Island round begins with just two points separating Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Indonesia.
Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.
However, Marquez is a four-time Phillip Island premier-class winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024.
The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.
Home hero Jack Miller is making his final Australian MotoGP appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.
After a sunny Friday practice, rain showers and cool temperatures arrived as forecast on Saturday morning.
Just as in Moto3, Miller corner (Turn 4 hairpin) is proving treacherous at the start of Moto2 final practice.
There's also been two separate accidents at Turn 1.
The track is still fully wet for the start of Moto2 FP2, but no more rain is currently falling.
So although the conditions are tricky, given the number of Moto3 falls, there's currently no risk of delays to the schedule due to the track conditions.
This is the Phillip Island forecast for the remainder of the day by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology:
Possible rainfall: 4 to 15 mm
"Cloudy. Very high chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding. Light winds becoming northeast to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then tending north to northeasterly in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s."
Sunday is even worse, with 15 to 30 mm of rain forecast.
The Moto3 class have just completed their first wet session of the weekend, with a lot of riders caught out in the slippery conditions.
Moto2 is next and then MotoGP final practice starts at 10:10 local time (00:10 UK).
Good morning. The weather forecasts were right and after a dry and sunny Friday, heavy rain has arrived at Phillip Island for Saturday morning.