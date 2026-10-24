Phillip Island MotoGP LIVE: Sprint race updates

Alex Marquez is in Marc's wheeltracks - will he overtake?
There's been a lot of talk about Aprilia team orders, but what about at Ducati?
Live coverage of all Saturday's MotoGP track action at Phillip Island.
10:10am (local)/00:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local)/00:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local)/5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, before the event moves to the new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.
The final Phillip Island round begins with just two points separating Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Indonesia.
Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.
However, Marquez is a four-time Phillip Island premier-class winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024.
The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.
Home hero Jack Miller is making his final Australian MotoGP appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.
After a sunny Friday practice, when Marc Marquez was the only rider to split the four Aprilias at the sharp end of the timesheets, rain arrived on Saturday morning.
Marc Marquez has taken the lead in the MotoGP standings after winning the sprint at Phillip Island.
Marc Marquez on Sprint fight with Jorge Martin:
"It was a title battle. I gave everything; I was aggressive.
"He was faster than me. I tried to defend in the best way.
"We were both on the limit. We both deserved victory.
"Racing is like this. Today it was on my side, but the season is long, so we keep going."
Marc Marquez wins the Phillip Island Sprint race and takes the world championship lead.
Alex Marquez second, Fabio di Giannantonio third for an all-Ducati podium.
Alex Marquez is in Marc's wheeltracks - will he overtake?
There's been a lot of talk about Aprilia team orders, but what about at Ducati?
The MotoGP medical director has confirmed Jorge Martin is in the medical centre.
1. Marc Marquez
2. Alex Marquez +0.258s
3. Fabio Di Giannantonio +1.280s
4. Marco Bezzecchi +1.681s
5. Pedro Acosta +2.136s
6. Ai Ogura +5.675s
7. Brad Binder +6.048s
8. Jack Miller +6.485s
9. Iker Lecuona +7.468s
10. Diogo Moreira +7.639s
11. Fabio Quartararo +9.107s
12. Enea Bastianini +9.558s
13. Alex Rins +9.715s
14. Franco Morbidelli +14.426s
15. Augusto Fernandez +26.023s
16. Raul Fernandez +1 lap
RT. Jorge Martin +2 laps
RT. Maverick Viñales +3 laps
RT. Johann Zarco +6 laps
RT. Francesco Bagnaia +7 laps
Jorge Martin is carried away on a stretcher.
Massive moment in the world championship: Jorge Martin loses the front at Turn 8 while pushing to attack Marc Marquez again.
Marc Marquez is now on course to take the lead by 10 points.
Martin overtakes Marquez into Turn 1 on lap 8, but again Marc Marquez cuts under at Turn 2!
1. Marc Marquez
2. Jorge Martin +0.109s
3. Alex Marquez +0.766s
4. Fabio Di Giannantonio +2.074s
5. Pedro Acosta +2.214s
6. Marco Bezzecchi +2.628s
7. Brad Binder +3.552s
8. Jack Miller +3.794s
9. Raul Fernandez +5.037s
10. Ai Ogura +5.202s
11. Diogo Moreira +5.365s
12. Iker Lecuona +5.479s
13. Enea Bastianini +6.571s
14. Fabio Quartararo +6.654s
15. Alex Rins +8.465s
16. Maverick Viñales +9.127s
17. Franco Morbidelli +10.368s
18. Augusto Fernandez +15.400s
OUT:
Johann Zarco
Pecco Bagnaia
Jorge Martin quickly regroups and is soon hounding Marc Marquez for the lead again.
The Aprilia rider retakes the lead into Turn 1 on lap 6/13, but runs wide again and hands it back to Marquez!
Jorge Martin runs wide at the hairpin and hands the lead back to Marc Marquez.
Johann Zarco stops with a technical issue
1. Jorge Martin
2. Marc Marquez +0.301s
3. Pedro Acosta +1.383s
4. Alex Marquez +1.505s
5. Jack Miller +1.951s
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio +2.150s
7. Brad Binder +2.577s
8. Marco Bezzecchi +2.740s
9. Diogo Moreira +2.887s
10. Raul Fernandez +3.534s
11. Ai Ogura +4.204s
12. Iker Lecuona +4.803s
13. Fabio Quartararo +5.007s
14. Enea Bastianini +5.189s
15. Maverick Viñales +6.723s
16. Alex Rins +7.246s
17. Franco Morbidelli +8.094s
18. Augusto Fernandez +10.153s
19. Johann Zarco +16.430s
20. Francesco Bagnaia +33.498s
Jorge Martin passes both Marquez brothers to briefly take the lead, but ran wide on the exit of the hairpin after overtaking Marc.
Martin tries again to overtake Marc Marquez at Lukey Heights, and holds the lead!
Alex Marquez, having repassed Zarco, then overtakes Jorge Martin for second place at Lukey Heights.
It's a Marquez one-two.
1. Marc Marquez
2. Jorge Martin +0.222s
3. Alex Marquez +0.281s
4. Johann Zarco +0.395s
5. Pedro Acosta +0.632s
6. Jack Miller +1.267s
7. Brad Binder +1.524s
8. Diogo Moreira +1.790s
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio +1.869s
10. Marco Bezzecchi +2.341s
11. Raul Fernandez +2.623s
12. Enea Bastianini +2.838s
13. Ai Ogura +3.009s
14. Francesco Bagnaia +3.101s
15. Iker Lecuona +3.262s
16. Fabio Quartararo +3.503s
17. Maverick Viñales +3.833s
18. Franco Morbidelli +4.474s
19. Augusto Fernandez +4.586s
20. Alex Rins +4.798s
Zarco, eager to make the most of the medium front, bumps Alex Marquez at the hairpin to take third place.
Marc Marquez leads Jorge Martin, Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco, Pedro Acosta, Jack Miller.
The Sprint race starts: Marc Marquez holds pole position, but title leader Jorge Martin rockets from fourth to second!
The warm-up lap is underway ahead of the final Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint race.
Confirmed: Everyone but front-row starter Johann Zarco is listed with the hard front and soft rear slicks. That's the normal choice for a fully dry race.
However, Zarco has gone for the medium front due to the raindrops and cool conditions, will it be an inspired choice?
The tension is clear on the grid as helmets go on and engines are started ahead of the warm-up lap.
Johann Zarco's LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello says he thinks real rain should stay away until 4pm, after the Sprint, despite the raindrops.
Johann Zarco is first to react to the raindrops; he's switched from the hard front slick to the medium on the grid.