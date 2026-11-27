Crash for Miller at turn two, first crash of the session but he's walking away. Just lost the front in braking.
Valencia MotoGP LIVE: Updates from Friday practice after shock Marc Marquez news
Live coverage of Friday practice at the 2026 Valencia MotoGP at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Valencia MotoGP, the final round of the 2026 season. FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Key Moments
- Bezzecchi tops FP1 from Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez
- Crashes for Miller, Zarco in FP1
- Bezzecchi fastest from Marquez with 15 minutes to go
- Marc Marquez makes shock retirement announcement
Valencia does not this year have the anticipation of a title decider after Marc Marquez wrapped up the riders' crown last weekend in Portimao. However, the constructors' title is still up for grabs; Aprilia leads Ducati by nine points coming into this round.
Marco Bezzecchi is the most recent Valencia MotoGP winner, having taken victory last year. The Italian has also won the last two races in a row, in Qatar and Portugal, meaning he could take three race wins in a row for the second time this season on Sunday. Portimao also saw Bezzecchi take his first Sprint win of the season.
Bezzecchi comes into the weekend two points behind team-mate Jorge Martin in the riders' standings, meaning it's almost a winner-takes-all scenario between the two factory Aprilia riders for the runner-up spot. Both are mathematically guaranteed a top-three position after Pedro Acosta's crash in the Portimao race last Sunday.
Acosta and Martin are two of several riders experiencing some kind of 'goodbye' this weekend. Acosta is leaving KTM, Martin is leaving Aprilia, and elsewhere Ducati is saying goodbye to Francesco Bagnaia; Fabio Di Giannantonio is leaving VR46 Ducati; Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer are both leaving Gresini; both Luca Marini and Joan Mir are leaving Honda; Diogo Moreira is leaving LCR Honda; Ai Ogura is leaving Trackhouse; Fabio Quartararo is leaving Yamaha; Enea Bastianini is leaving Tech3; and Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder, Alex Rins, and Maverick Vinales, are all leaving MotoGP after this weekend, although Vinales is still injured and won't race in Valencia (the same is true for Bagnaia).
Marc Marquez stunned the MotoGP world on Friday when he announced, moments before heading out on track in FP1, that he would be retiring after this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix. While it had been speculated, few really believed it would happen. But Marquez has gone out on his own terms, at the top of the world, in what is now the greatest victory of his career…
Lewis Duncan column ✍️
Marc Marquez kept his retirement announcement secret from Ducati until Thursday in Valencia.
Alberto Puig says Marc Marquez has made the "correct decision at the correct time" to retire from MotoGP at the end of 2026.
Full story here.
Marco Bezzecchi led FP1 as Marc Marquez announced his retirement.
Chequered flag is out on FP1 and it's Bezzecchi who ends fastest from Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Acosta, Zarco, Di Giannantonio, Martin, and Ogura.
Zarco the second crasher of the session right at the end there as well, turn 10 for the Frenchman.
Once again more or less everyone back in the pits with 10 minutes to go. Hard to think of a less consequential FP1, outside of wet weather washouts, after that Marquez announcements.
Fernandez wasn't cruising, by the way, just not on Marquez's pace.
Marquez was on course to go back to the top but he caught Augusto Fernandez in the third sector and he's boxed.
1m30.681s has put Bezzecchi at the top by 0.010s as Alex Marquez moves up to fifth with his latest lap.
Marquez back to the top by a tenth ahead of Fernandez.
Some riders heading back out now with 26 minutes to go, including Marquez.
Everyone in the pits now. Still incredibly cold conditions.
Raul Fernandez to the top of the session after 10 minutes. Aldeguer second, then Marc & Alex Marquez.
Marquez now fastest by a tenth from Fernandez. Alex Marquez has popped up to third, too - he was in tears before the session as well.
Marquez currently third in the session, behind Fernandez and Bezzecchi.
Still very cold out there, 13C air temperature and 8C track temperature.
Even Jorge Martin was shocked by the announcement!
Pit lane is open in Valencia and we are underway for FP1.
Here is that pre-session announcement from Marquez.
There's some fans pretty understandably in tears after that announcement.
Marquez hadn't quashed the retirement talks when he was asked about it on Thursday in Portimao, and having not made any announcement yesterday in Valencia it had seemed safe to assume that it was not something on the immediate horizon for the newly-crowned world champion. Not safe after all.
Marc Marquez has announced he will retire from MotoGP after this weekend. He's made the announcement in pit lane ahead of the start of the FP1 session in Valencia.
Senna Agius ends FP1 fastest. Guevara a solid second, ahead of Deniz Oncu in a surprise third.
Gonzalez down in 12th at the end of the first session - he'll need to go forward from there.
MotoGP FP1 up next in around 13 minutes' time.
Bagnaia is not the only rider to be missing Valencia, as Maverick Vinales will not get his final race at KTM due to his ongoing shoulder problems.
He will be replaced again by Pol Espargaro.
Full story here.
For many riders there is some form of 'goodbye' this weekend, but for Francesco Bagnaia there will be no final race for Ducati.
The Italian fractured his foot in Qatar when he crashed in the Sprint after contact with Fermin Aldeguer and missed the Portuguese Grand Prix last week as a result. That injury is largely healed now, but a haematoma on his brain was revealed to the public by Bagnaia yesterday, which is keeping him out of his farewell Ducati appearance.
Iker Lecuona again replaces the three-time world champion.
Full story here.
Moto2 are currently on track for their first practice in incredibly fresh conditions: 10C air temperature and 7C track temperature!
Title decider, of course, in the intermediate class, with Manuel Gonzalez 4.5 points ahead of Izan Guevara.
Guevara currently leads FP1, while Gonzalez is third and 0.274s slower than his compatriot.