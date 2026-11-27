Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Valencia MotoGP, the final round of the 2026 season. FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Bezzecchi tops FP1 from Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez

Crashes for Miller, Zarco in FP1

Bezzecchi fastest from Marquez with 15 minutes to go

Marc Marquez makes shock retirement announcement

Valencia does not this year have the anticipation of a title decider after Marc Marquez wrapped up the riders' crown last weekend in Portimao. However, the constructors' title is still up for grabs; Aprilia leads Ducati by nine points coming into this round.

Marco Bezzecchi is the most recent Valencia MotoGP winner, having taken victory last year. The Italian has also won the last two races in a row, in Qatar and Portugal, meaning he could take three race wins in a row for the second time this season on Sunday. Portimao also saw Bezzecchi take his first Sprint win of the season.

Bezzecchi comes into the weekend two points behind team-mate Jorge Martin in the riders' standings, meaning it's almost a winner-takes-all scenario between the two factory Aprilia riders for the runner-up spot. Both are mathematically guaranteed a top-three position after Pedro Acosta's crash in the Portimao race last Sunday.

Acosta and Martin are two of several riders experiencing some kind of 'goodbye' this weekend. Acosta is leaving KTM, Martin is leaving Aprilia, and elsewhere Ducati is saying goodbye to Francesco Bagnaia; Fabio Di Giannantonio is leaving VR46 Ducati; Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer are both leaving Gresini; both Luca Marini and Joan Mir are leaving Honda; Diogo Moreira is leaving LCR Honda; Ai Ogura is leaving Trackhouse; Fabio Quartararo is leaving Yamaha; Enea Bastianini is leaving Tech3; and Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder, Alex Rins, and Maverick Vinales, are all leaving MotoGP after this weekend, although Vinales is still injured and won't race in Valencia (the same is true for Bagnaia).