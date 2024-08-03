British MotoGP at Silverstone: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!

The bike that can make it work better than anyone other brand, Aprilia's riders are electing for the hard front, whereas Ducati have some on the medium and some on the soft.
Live updates from the British MotoGP sprint race.
Jorge Martin topped both Friday practice sessions as he looks to bounce back after Sachsenring.
But Ducati might not have it all their own way as Aprilia were consistent challengers, with Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales showing speed.
Marc Marquez squeezed directly into Q2, however, it was a difficult Friday for the eight-time world champion.
FP2 is up first at 10:10am UK time, before qualifying follow straight after. The sprint race is at 15:00pm UK time.
It looks like most of the grid will be using a soft rear, including Martin.
Aleix Espargaro starts from pole ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.
Good afternoon and welcome back to Silverstone. Up next at 15:00pm UK time is the 10-lap sprint race.
Espargaro has taken pole while team-mate Vinales was the reason for the yellow flags after crashing at turn two.
It's Espargaro ahead of Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin, Alex Marquez and Brad Binder.
Aleix Espargaro smashes Bagnaia's pole time and moves into top spot as yellow flags come out in sector one.
Mistake from Bagnaia at the beginning of his latest lap while Marc Marquez has been held up by Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Bagnaia fires in a new lap record to take provisional pole ahead of Bastianini and Martin. What an opening time attack run.
Bagnaia smashes into the 1m 57s barrier but Bastianini goes even quicker to take top spot.
The battle for pole position at Silverstone is underway.
Alex Marquez goes top right at the end of the session. It's Marquez and Acosta who advance.
Acosta goes quickest once again but there are still a lot of red sectors...
Raul Fernandez goes fastest with a brilliant lap! Alex Marquez has been bumped down to third.
Acosta leads the way but he and Alex Marquez have set identical lap times.
Morbidelli is leading the riders outside of the top two ahead of Raul Fernandez and Oliveira.
The likes of Alex Marquez and Miguel Oliveira are also in Q1 and will fancy their chances of making it through.
Here we go! Morbidelli and Acosta start Q1 as the favourites to advance.
Up next is Q1 which gets underway in just a couple of minutes!
Martin takes top spot for the third time in practice ahead of Bagnaia and Espargaro.
Improvements coming late on as Bagnaia moves into second and Di Giannantonio into fourth.
Martin takes over at the top! The Spaniard has not managed to break into the 1m 58s barrier, but he's now leading the way.
Martin jumps up to second spot as fast laps continue to come in! There's just over 13 minutes remaining of FP2.
New soft front tyre for Aleix Espargaro as he goes quickest by over two tenths.
Less than a tenth separates the top three, with Jorge Martin fourth +0.192s behind Bagnaia's time of 1:59.352s.