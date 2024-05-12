Martin, Marquez, Bagnaia, Bastianini, Vinales, Di Giannantonio, Morbidelli, Binder, Espargaro and A. Marquez is your top ten.
French MotoGP at Le Mans as it happened
Recap from the French MotoGP at Le Mans.
Jorge Martin wins at Le Mans as Marquez delivers a stunner at turn ten to demote Bagnaia to P3.
Martin leads but Bagnaia is within touching distance of the win.
Mistake from Martin who has Bagnaia and Marquez all over him.
Marquez is all over Bagnaia. An overtake must be coming soon...
Martin leads from Bagnaia but Marquez is catching the pair hand over fist.
Martin goes for it but Bagnaia responds like he did in Jerez.
The battle for P1 is brewing. Martin is all over Bagnaia.
Marquez is through for third as Di Giannantonio runs off circuit and loses another place. Fabio Quartararo has also crashed out.
Di Giannantonio and Marquez nearly crash but they remain third and fourth.
Marquez is charging as he claims P4 off Vinales.
Bastianini has taken his Long Lap penalty which was handed down for his overtake on Espargaro. The Italian was penalised because he also ran off the track.
This is a disaster for Espargaro as he's dropped behind Quartararo after running off circuit following a move from Bastianini.
Vinales and Marquez has also found a way through on Espargaro.
Di Giannantonio finally takes third away from Espargaro
Long Lap penalty for Alex Rins due to taking a shortcut at turn nine.
Espargaro and Di Giannantonio are battling hard for third but its costing them time to the leading duo.
Vinales is holding up Marquez and Bastianini as the top four have pulled clear by a second.
Bagnaia still leads but Martin is staying with the Italian, as is Aleix Espargaro. Marc Marquez is up to sixth.
Winner last season at Le Mans, there will be no French double for Marco Bezzecchi as he too has crashed out.
Pedro Acosta is down!! The rookie has crashed after losing the front at turn eight when trying to pass Di Giannantonio.
Bagnaia leads from Martin, Espargaro, Di Giannantonio and Acosta.
Marc Marquez is up five places as Bagnaia leads from Martin.