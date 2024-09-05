Quartararo's strong morning continues. He's moved up to second on the Yamaha with a 1m32.164s.
San Marino MotoGP at Misano: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from Friday practice at the 2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix
Jorge Martin comes into round 13 of the 2024 MotoGP season leading the championship by 23 points.
The Pramac Ducati rider dominated last year's San Marino GP, winning both the sprint and the grand prix.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia comes to his home race not at 100% fitness after colliding with Alex Marquez in a controversial incident last week at Aragon.
Marc Marquez returns to the scene of his last MotoGP win with Honda in 2021 looking to add to his tally with Gresini Ducati, having scored a first victory on the Desmosedici last week at Aragon.
Honda and Yamaha recently tested at Misano and will both be hoping to have stronger weekends as a result.
FP1 begins at 9:45am BST, with Practice scheduled for 2pm BST.
While it's early days, don't be too surprised by Bagnaia's seemingly steady start to FP1.
He admitted on Thursday he's not 100% fit after his Aragon crash, so don't expect him to come out the blocks swinging in FP1.
The track has largely emptied after that frantic start to the session.
Standings with 30 minutes to go
After the first 15 minutes of running, the top 10 looks like this:
- M. Marquez
- Martin
- P.Espargaro
- Morbidelli
- Quartararo
- Miller
- Binder
- Vinales
- A.Espargaro
- Bagnaia
Martin briefly went back to the top of the order, but Aragon winner Marc Marquez has deposed him with a 1m32.077s.
Good start to the morning for Yamaha duo Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins in second and 10th currently.
Both riders tested at Misano recently, as did Honda's race riders.
Quartararo said on Thursday that his race pace was good in that test, but his time attack was a disaster.
It's worth remembering that Dani Pedrosa put in a stunning weekend for KTM as a wildcard last year at Misano, finishing fourth in both races.
Espargaro hasn't had any recent test time at Misano, but did take part in the Austrian GP a few weeks ago. So, he's not too rusty.
Pol Espargaro returns to the top of the order with a 1m32.364s. Strong start early on for the KTM wildcard so far.
Championship leader Martin posts a 1m32.642s to go fastest of all inside the first 10 minutes of the session.
KTM wildcard Pol Espargaro now goes top with a 1m32.722s from Alex Rins and Vinales.
For reference, the lap record at Misano is a 1m30.390s set by Jorge Martin last year.
It's all change at the top as Maverick Vinales takes over on his Aprilia with a 1m33.563s.
After the first flurry of laps, KTM's Jack Miller leads the way with a 1m35.380s.
It's a hive of activity on track in the opening moments of this FP1 session as everyone has headed out.
FP1 begins!
The opening 45-minute practice of the Misano weekend has gone green at Misano.
There will be two wildcards on the grid this weekend at Misano.
Honda is fielding Stefan Bradl, while Pol Espargaro is back with KTM.
They will be carrying out vital preparation work for Monday's in-season test at the track.
15-minute warning
The first Moto2 session of the weekend has come to a close, which means there's just 15 minutes until MotoGP bikes are on track at Misano!
Marc Marquez comes to Misano as a grand prix winner for the first time since the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP.
The Gresini rider revealed on Thursday that he gathered his old Honda team and told them to share in the victory with him.
As far as this weekend is concerned, Marquez is looking to start with the same feeling on his Ducati he had in Austria last month.
One of the big talking points coming to Misano is the crash between Bagnaia and Alex Marquez at Aragon.
It led to a fiery outburst between the pair last week, though Bagnaia apologised on Thursday at Misano for accusing Marquez of deliberately causing the crash.
Read Bagnaia's statement here
Coming into this weekend's 13th round of the 2024 season, Jorge Martin leads the championship by 23 points from Francesco Bagnaia.
The Pramac rider, of course, dominated at Misano last year.
Mir sits out Friday
Honda's Joan Mir missed his Thursday media duties because he was ill. HRC has now confirmed he will sit out all of Friday's practice too.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix!
It's a lovely Friday at Misano and FP1 is due to get underway at 9:45am UK time.