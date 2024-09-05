San Marino MotoGP at Misano: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

Jorge Martin comes into round 13 of the 2024 MotoGP season leading the championship by 23 points.

The Pramac Ducati rider dominated last year's San Marino GP, winning both the sprint and the grand prix.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia comes to his home race not at 100% fitness after colliding with Alex Marquez in a controversial incident last week at Aragon.

Marc Marquez returns to the scene of his last MotoGP win with Honda in 2021 looking to add to his tally with Gresini Ducati, having scored a first victory on the Desmosedici last week at Aragon.

Honda and Yamaha recently tested at Misano and will both be hoping to have stronger weekends as a result.

FP1 begins at 9:45am BST, with Practice scheduled for 2pm BST.