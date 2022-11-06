Rossi’s last MotoGP title came in 2009 when riding for Yamaha, but Bagnaia’s P9 finish in Valencia was enough for him to achieve something Rossi could not, which was to become the first Italian to win on an Italian machine since Giacomo Agostini managed to do so 50 years ago.

A tough opening few laps which included contact with title rival Fabio Quartararo and a lost winglet, resulted in the Ducati rider lacking downforce for much of the Grand Prix.

But despite seeing several riders overtaking him, Bagnaia remained calm under intense pressure in order to win his first world title since 2018.

"I’m very happy, also on a day that was the worst race of the year, of the calendar, I had a special taste," said Bagnaia.

"When I passed the finish line I just saw the pit board that said I was the world champion and from that moment everything was lighter, more nice and it was incredible.

"My emotion is incredible at this moment. It wasn’t easy because in the fight with Fabio I lost a winglet and from that moment everything was a nightmare.

"Lap by lap I was trying to ride a defensive line but it was very, very hard. It took so long to finish the race but I’m very proud of my team, myself and the work that we did which was incredible."

Bagnaia delivers MotoGP title despite feeling the weight of Italy on his shoulders

While delivering a world title for Ducati - the brand that gave him his chance in MotoGP was important to him - Bagnaia also stated he was riding with the weight of Italy on his shoulders.

Bagnaia said: "I was feeling this weight on my shoulders to give back this title to all my team, to the manufacturer, to Ducati, to Italy.

"It wasn’t easy in that moment but then I spoke with Vale and he said ‘you have to be proud to have this possibility. Not everyone can have this possibility’.

"It’s true that you can feel the pressure and feel fear, but you have to be proud to have it and to try and enjoy it. I tried to do it.

"Today it didn’t work but sincerely I’m very happy. He is our mentor, our leader."