The brother of Marc Marquez will feature in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up for Ducati, in their Gresini Racing team alongside Fabio di Giannantonio.

He has already tested their bike in Valencia this week, a stark reminder that the Marquez brothers’ bond with Honda is officially over.

"I would have liked to say goodbye differently, but it is what it is,” Alex said to AS after the season-finale Valencia MotoGP.

“From the first lap I had problems overheating the bike. The engine brake did not work well and the bike did not run. A disaster.

“On Saturday my bike stopped for something very similar. I didn't quite understand what happened.

“I told them: ‘Here's the bike I'm leaving’. I haven't asked for it for home!”

Marquez finished the season 17th in the MotoGP standings. Honda endured a nightmare - including the first race in 40 years without scoring a single point - and to make matters worse, Marc Marquez has already criticised their 2023 prototype bike.

But for Alex Marquez it is a problem of the past. He is replacing Enea Bastianini, who steps up from Gresini to the factory Ducati team to partner new world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

"The Ducati looks good and I'm looking forward to doing things right and building,” Alex said.

“We will have the means to do so. I'm looking forward to seeing if the Ducati garden is as green as they say.”