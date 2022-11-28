The young South African, who impressed by challenging other far more experienced Yamaha riders in several races for RNF this season, joined reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner in being left without a premier-class seat for 2023.

While Gardner is heading for WorldSBK, Binder will be plugging the Moto2 hole in his CV by riding for the new-look Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) team, which has previously fielded the likes of Jonas Folger, Thomas Luthi and Marcel Schrotter.

"It was a great opportunity to go straight to MotoGP but I am very happy to be coming to Moto2 for the very first time,” said Binder.

“It will be another new adventure for me and I am hoping to make the most of it.

“I am really happy to join this team as there have been talks before and so it's great to finally come together.

“I am super excited to get the 2023 season started and I hope that I can put all the experience I've gained in MotoGP this year into Moto2, make the most of it and hope to secure some good results.”

In a reversal of the usual career path - which sees riders face increasing power and complexity from Moto3 to Moto2 to MotoGP - Binder is downgrading from the 990cc M1 to 765cc Triumph-powered Kalex.

That also means ditching MotoGP’s ride-height devices, aerodynamics, Michelin tyres, carbon brakes and advanced electronics, including traction control.

“When I first tested the Moto2 bike, it felt really good despite being slower than a GP bike obviously,” said the 24-year-old, winner of the 2020 Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix.

“I felt comfortable really quickly and after three days I already started to build up a good feeling.

“Step by step I was understanding what the Moto2 bikes needs and it's cool not to worry too much about electronics because you can just go out, ride and work on the setup. focus on your riding and improve with every exit.

“The testing was really positive, which is why I can't wait to get the season started.”

Binder, who took a best MotoGP result of tenth at the wet Mandalika round, will be team-mate to race European Moto2 champion Lukas Tulovic next season.

“In the European Championship we were already at world championship level on some tracks and based on the riders who have entered Moto2 in 2022, I think you can also expect us to be in the top third,” Tulovic said.

“Of course we have to make steps and improve over the season, but my goal is the top 10."

Ayumu Sasaki and Collin Veijer will race for Husqvarna Intact in Moto3, with Randy Krummenacher and Hector Garzo looking to repeat reigning champion Dominique Aegerter’s heroics in MotoE.