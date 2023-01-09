Marquez has missed time in each of the last three MotoGP seasons which, as a result, has led to Bradl being the most active of all the test riders on the grid.

Bradl raced in 11 of the 13 rounds during the Covid-19-hit 2020 season, before taking part in five races in 2021 and eight last season.

And while Bradl has been fast at times whilst also testing various new parts during three very difficult seasons for the Japanese manufacturer, replacing someone of Marquez’s ilk has put a lot of ‘weight on my shoulders’.

Speaking on the Behind the Dream Documentary series created by HRC, Bradl said: "To replace Marc is never easy. He’s a great world champion, has had so much success in this team, with these people.

"On one hand I feel very privileged but on another side there’s a lot of weight on my shoulders."

Bradl then delved deeper into his role as a test rider, by saying: "I get satisfied when I see my comments are matching with the data. You know, you don’t get this feeling where ‘okay, you make a race and you directly have the result, your position is good or bad, you have the emotions’. As a test rider you don’t have this. But you ride against the lap time.

"I don’t know, I can maybe have a bit of talent to express myself to basically translate my feelings on the bike. To the people, to the technicians and then we can improve the bike. This is special."

Whilst recovering from his fourth shoulder operation, Marquez was keen to assist Bradl and Honda during the 2022 season which resulted in the eight-time world champion returning to the paddock at the Austrian and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix’, before returning to on-track action during the post-race test at Misano.

Marquez, who has been working alongside Bradl for over four years at Repsol Honda, stated why having a good test rider is vital in MotoGP.

"It’s really difficult to find a good third rider because a third rider needs to be fast but if he’s very fast he will be an official rider," added the Spaniard.

"If he’s too slow he’s not testing the things like we want. He needs to be precise in the comments, he needs to be concentrated."