Bagnaia became Ducati’s first premier class champion since 2007 and the first Italian champion since Rossi in 2009 on the final day of the 2022 season, but for long periods of the year he didn’t look capable of claiming glory.

Bagnaia crashed five times and went through his summer drink-drive incident in Ibiza, but regular contact from his mentor Rossi, whose VR46 programme he graduated through, gave him belief.

“I asked him to coach me, I know it's difficult for him between the cars and his little girl,” Bagnaia said.

“But every weekend we talk on the phone, he gives me advice from the top of his experience.

“And when he came to see us I asked him to see on the track what I did good and what I didn't.

“He taught me to stay calm, to enjoy every moment, to celebrate when it's time to celebrate.

“His tranquillity and modesty are qualities that distinguish him.”

Seven-time premier class champion Rossi endured the worst spell of his career at Ducati but, years later, played a crucial role in the Italian team returning to the summit of MotoGP.

Bagnaia said about his team: "We had closed 2021 at the highest level, everything was perfect. Instead, the 2022 season had started with some difficulties.

“The new bike was struggling to go well and it took us some time to find the right path.

“Then I made some mistakes too.

"When I signed with Ducati I knew we could get a great result if all the pieces were in place. And we succeeded.”

Bagnaia will return as the defending champion for the first time in 2023, with a feisty new teammate in Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo who is keen to claim his title back, plus Marc Marquez whose ceiling post-injuries remains unknown.