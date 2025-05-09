Peter Hickman: "I lost the rear, nearly spat myself over the handlebars"

Superbike Race 1 at the North West 200 was the first road race for the 8Ten Racing team, and while it was won by Davey Todd, third-placed Peter Hickman assured that he was “really happy” with the result.

Hickman and Todd both worked to put together the 8Ten team after they split from FHO Racing over the winter.

A complicated preseason followed in which Hickman took part in none of the official BSB testing, and Todd was only able to get out on the Superbike-spec M1000 RR on the final day of the last test at Oulton Park, where the pair raced in 8Ten colours for the first time last weekend.

It was a process that meant Hickman was able to be pleased with the result of Superbike Race 1 at the North West 200 despite missing out to the victorious Todd and only finishing third, behind Dean Harrison as well.

“I’m really happy: Davey’s won the race, I’m on the podium, it’s the first ever race on the roads for the 8Ten Racing team,” Hickman told BBC Sport NI after Thursday’s Superbike race.

“We can’t really ask for too much more – a 1-2 would have been nice!”

The Lincolnshire-based rider’s race was compromised by a mistake on the first lap at York Corner. It cost him a place to Dean Harrison and time to Todd.

“I was quite happy with what I was doing,” Hickman said.

“I got away off the start, made a little mistake straight away at York: I hit the brakes and realised straight away that I wasn’t going to stop.

“I think the full tank of fuel maybe [caught me out] after practice, obviously at the end of practice there’s not a lot of fuel left.

“I braked at the same spot but nearly overshot York and brought Dean [Harrison] with me pretty much, when I looked on the inside he was right with me.

“[That] let Davey [Todd] get away a little bit, which I wasn’t too worried about, but Dean managed to bridge the gap straight away whereas I didn’t; I take a little bit of time to get going.”

He added: “I caught all the way to the back of them, then I lost the rear out of Church and nearly spat myself over the handlebars on the last lap right as I got to them and that was the race done for me.”

In comparison to the four laps of Thursday’s race, Saturday’s two Superbike outings are run over six laps, something Hickman anticipates could help him.

“We needed a few more laps, [and] luckily on Saturday the races are a bit longer,” he said.

“I always get faster the longer the race goes on, so let’s see what Saturday brings.”