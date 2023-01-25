Present in both WorldSBK and Formula 1, Sprint races have become an added attraction to both championships in recent years, something MotoGP will introduce for the first time in 2023.

MotoGP’s Sprint races format will be different to WorldSBK in the sense that it has no bearing on the grid for the main Grand Prix, while it will also be half-points which is different to Formula 1 as only the top eight score points.

Bezzecchi, who like several riders on the grid was unconvinced by the idea of Sprint races, has since admitted it could ‘spice’ things up.

"At the beginning, I didn't take it well, it's a very big commitment," Bezzecchi told Moto.it. "I tried to follow the SBK more, see how they run the race. It's interesting, a new thing, very different, it could spice up the whole Championship."

The standout rookie last season, Bezzecchi is aiming for a big jump in year-two, with consistent top five finishes very much on his mind despite lacking MotoGP experience compared to his rivals.

Bezzecchi stated: "I want to set myself more goals: to be consistently in the top five to six. It's difficult, but it can be done. And I would like to win.

"I still lack some experience as a MotoGP rider. You have to do a lot of kilometres and both myself and the team need to focus more on braking, something that has become very important in recent years.

"And I need to take a step forward in tyre management, also improving some electronic controls."

Braking the biggest ‘difference’ between Bezzecchi and MotoGP champion Bagnaia

As is the case for many of the other Ducati riders in 2023, Francesco Bagnaia will be the rider to beat after winning the world title last season.

Very familiar with his fellow Italian as the two riders spend a lot of time training together as part of the VR46 Academy, Bezzecchi said braking was the main ‘difference’ that separated them in 2022.

"He is fast everywhere, but on the brakes at the beginning of 2022 between us there was a really big difference," added Bezzecchi. "Then, as the races went on, it reduced a little, but he always had something more.

"There were some GPs that I did better than him in some corners, but overall he knows how to exploit the main quality of our bike, which is braking. He can bring a lot of speed into the corners and that allows him to go fast."