After splitting from Yamaha after his relationship with the Japanese manufacturer turned sour midway through the 2021 MotoGP season, Vinales is convinced that his future lies with Aprilia.

Feeling like he wasn’t always backed and listened to by Yamaha, Vinales’ time with Aprilia has certainly felt like a different story for the Spaniard.

Despite results not quite being at the level that was expected, Vinales was given a two-year deal by Aprilia until the end of 2024 before the ex-Suzuki rider, who is a nine-time MotoGP race winner, started to show the same type of potential that left many thinking he could be the main threat to Marc Marquez in previous years.

Vinales is still yet to win with Aprilia, and although the final few races of 2022 proved to be tough for both he and team-mate Aleix Espargaro, the former Moto3 world champion is expected to be a contender for wins this season.

Should Vinales rediscover his winning touch in 2023 then challenging for the title could become a realistic possibility, which he claims is the ‘clear’ goal set out by Aprilia.

"The most important thing is that we are both fighting to make Aprilia world champion, we are very clear about this," said Vinales when speaking to Corsedimoto. "We must continue like this, because I think the team has great harmony."

Harmony was the complete opposite of his relationship with Yamaha and 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo during his final season at Yamaha.

Once Vinales left and was replaced by Franco Morbidelli, Quartararo lacked any type of support when it came to fighting the likes of Ducati for victories.

However, Vinales, who is well aware of the struggles Yamaha have endured in recent seasons when it comes to top speed, was quick to dismiss returning to Yamaha at any stage.

"I don't know what Quartararo said, because I haven't tried the bike for years," added Vinales. "Regarding returning to Yamaha, I would not go back.

"I'm not saying this for them, with whom I had an excellent relationship. But I decided to change the music."