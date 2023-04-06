The 2021 WorldSBK champion has had a solid start to the 2023 season, picking up one win in the Superpole Race at Mandalika.

But as was the case last season, Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista looks to be a cut above the competition after winning the other five races.

And although there’s a long way to go in the championship, Razgatlioglu could be attempting to join MotoGP after a season in which he failed to win the title, as was the case in 2022.

Talking to Speedweek.com about his future, Razgatlioglu added: "There's nothing to announce yet, but now I have the dream of riding in MotoGP. In 2021 I was Superbike World Champion, now I'm looking at MotoGP. Why shouldn't I try it there?"

Razgatlioglu’s contract in WorldSBK runs until the end of this season, which means his time with Yamaha could also come to an end should another manufacturer be interested.

However, Razgatlioglu knows his best chance of joining MotoGP is likely to be with Yamaha, who he’s previously been keen to stay with.

"As a Yamaha rider, I have the best chance at Yamaha," added Razgatlioglu. "As of today, they have room for me in the factory team for next year. If that doesn't work, we might look at other teams.

"Maybe I'll stay in the Superbike World Championship. My plan and my dream is to fight for the MotoGP title - or for podiums. I don't just want to ride a GP bike.

"I would be the first Turkish rider in the MotoGP World Championship, but that's not important to me. It's important that I can finish in the top three. I know everyone in MotoGP is very strong and very close.

"Maybe my first year wouldn't be easy and I'd be stronger in my second year. I don't know it. The GP bike is very different from the Superbike, the tyres are different too and I would have to adapt.”

"At the moment I'm thinking about MotoGP for next year. If that doesn't work, then the topic is closed for me. Then I'll stay in the Superbike World Championship."

If Razgatlioglu does join MotoGP then it would be a big loss for WorldSBK as the Turkish star has been one of the best Superbike riders of the last few seasons.