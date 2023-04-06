The King of Tavullia? Valentino Rossi to be honoured in hometown

On May 19, the MotoGP legend will be recognised in his hometown, the place he put on the map which has now become a haven for visiting Rossi fans.

Mayor Francesco Paolucci said: “Thanks Valentino!! For giving us indescribable emotions in over 25 years of your career, for bringing millions of people closer to a wonderful sport like motorcycling, for making us even more proud to be Italian and for bringing the name of Tavullia around the world.

“For these and many other reasons we have decided, together with the Marche Region, to thank you with an official ceremony to be held on May 19 in your country.

“During #TavulliaVale, together with many friends, we will give you the keys to the city.

“It will be the virtual embrace of your community and the millions of fans around the world.”

The announcement comes after Rossi’s MotoGP team, Mooney VR46, won its first premier class through Marco Bezzecchi, a graduate of the legend’s academy.

Last season, the VR46 Academy crowned its first MotoGP champion via Francesco Bagnaia.