Following stints with Honda and then Ducati, both of whom Miller won at least one MotoGP race with, the Australian is looking to complete something only Maverick Vinales can also achieve at present.

That is to become a race winner in the premier class with three different manufacturers, something that not even the likes of Valentino Rossi or Jorge Lorenzo could manage.

"I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I’ve won on a Honda and on a Ducati and now I have the chance to possibly win on a KTM," Miller told MotoGP.com.

"It’s another big motivator for me with this challenge. I’m fortunate enough to be in that position like Maverick has at the moment.

"He’s the only other guy on the grid that can do that at the moment. It’s kind of a race between he and I as to who can do it, but I’m just Jack Miller trying to do the best job that I can do."

Moving to KTM has 'relit a fire in me', says the four-time MotoGP race winner

Through the opening two rounds of this season it's been clear that KTM have potential.

Portimao was an early indication that the pre-season struggles were not a true representation of Miller, nor the RC16's, ability as he led the Sprint race before securing two top fix finishes.

While in Argentina it was teammate Brad Binder who went on to win the Sprint race, despite starting 15th.

Speaking about feeling rejuvenated since his switch, Miller said: "Having this new challenge and this new dynamic of working with the guys from KTM has relit a fire in me that feels amazing to have.

"We’re only at the beginning of our relationship and it’s going well so far. It’s not been an easy start or an easy learning process because you need to understand what the bike wants, what the bike needs, and then also what you need from the bike.

Bringing my crew chief across has been a big step in improving my feeling with the KTM and the performance of the KTM.

"These guys have done a fantastic job with a bike that has such little experience because it’s a completely new engine, new chassis and we’ve seen bikes take years to become competitive. I think what they’ve done over the winter has been nothing short of a miracle."

Following his move away from Ducati, many believed that joining KTM was a step back for Miller.

But the Australian is instead seeing it as an opportunity to prove KTM's doubters wrong: "The ultimate goal this season is to win! We didn’t come here to finish third," said Miller.

"Whether it’s possible… we'll have to wait and see, but that’s the goal. That’s why I go training every morning and diet. I don’t do it for fun.

"A lot of things go on behind the scenes and a lot of people talk but you try not to listen to that. Having this challenge of seeing a lot of people write off the KTM in recent years and a lot of people turn their nose up and say I don’t want to ride it, I don’t want to do that - at the end of the day this is the greatest job in the world and to have the opportunity to ride one of these monsters is something I enjoy.

"I enjoy the people talking rubbish, let’s say. [Saying things] like he will be in WorldSBK in two years or retired, this puts a fire in my stomach because you want to prove these people wrong."