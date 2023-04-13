The Repsol Honda missed the MotoGP Argentina, and will miss this weekend’s MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, after crashing into Miguel Oliveira on the third lap of the season-opener in Portugal.

Marquez required hand surgery due to the accident, which Haro claims could cause a lengthy absence if the same delicate bone is rebroken.

Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84 Video of Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84

The former LCR Honda sporting director said: “I've been on the phone for an hour with someone close to Marc Marquez, it's a delicate situation.

“I already knew last week that I wasn't going to Austin, but I couldn't say anything.

"The problem Marc has is that the bone he has broken is very small.

“When you go from 340 km/h to 140 km/h, all the force goes to the hands. The risk is very great.

“The bone has already begun to weld a little, it has already begun to make callus, but it is still very delicate, and if it breaks again the problem is that it would be four months out.

“Those who operated on him are always in contact with the team and say to keep him without running waiting to see if he is ready.”

Haro claimed Marquez is using a hyperbaric chambers to recover, and was wary of rushing back to COTA because he has learned his lesson from Jerez in 2020, when an early comeback eventually cost him further injury problems.

Marquez has been plagued by major arm injuries, and diplopia (a double-vision issue), but the hand surgery required after Portimao is a new problem.

Six-time premier class champion Marquez is already 43 points behind championship leader Marco Bezzecchi in the MotoGP standings, and 34 behind reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia. That gap is likely to grow with two races in Austin this weekend and a maximum of 37 points at stake.

“Marquez prefers a rigid chassis”

Honda are collaborating with Kalex on a new chassis which they hope will improve their bike, but there is already confusion.

Test rider Stefan Bradl insisted this week that he hasn’t yet seen it, despite hopes that he might have tested it already.

Haro said about the new chassis and how it could aid Marquez: “The idea I have when I spoke to them, to Marc and his circle - let's say Marc needs a very rigid chassis, because he brakes very late and very well inside.

“Alex Rins and Joan Mir are two riders who come from Suzuki and like a softer chassis where they can feel the bike and brake earlier, letting the bike run.

“To have a chassis as rigid as the one Marc likes, when they want to brake and turn the bike is too rigid and doesn't turn.”

Bradl’s two-day test in Jerez this week was interrupted when he got the nod to fly to Texas, where he will replace the injured Marquez.

“Let's say this chassis that Bradl has tested would theoretically be a mixed chassis," Haro claimed.

"A chassis that feels more comfortable, but we'll see. Testing a chassis directly in the race is very difficult.

“I think Honda's idea is to wait for the Misano test to do kilometres on the bike, but the riders who go on the bike, not the test rider, because in the end the tester the information he gives you guides you a little but in the race it is totally different.

"I have confidence in Honda and HRC, because I have worked with Honda for many years.”