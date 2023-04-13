Ducati boss: “I’d like Andrea Iannone to continue racing - but not with us”

A four-year doping ban will expire in December, making Iannone eligible to compete in the 2024 season, and he has been spotted at private testing days in recent months riding both Ducati and Aprilia bikes.

Now aged 33, his route back into MotoGP may appear blocked but there is still hope for him.

"Andrea Iannone? It is clear that there is no room for him in the official MotoGP team,” team manager Tardozzi told Moto.it.

"Andrea is trying to show everyone that he is still very fast. He has always had a great relationship with Ducati.

“Maybe Aprilia will give him a chance, he finished his previous career there, I wish him good luck.

“For sure he is a talent and has character. I would like Iannone to continue racing, but I don't know what the opportunities will be.

“There is absolutely nothing with us right now.

"He now has to prove that he is still very fast. at this moment it is up to him to make the stopwatch talk.

“I spoke to him and he himself aspires to World Superbikes. That is also a very competitive world championship and it will not be easy to stay in front."

Iannone popped up alongside the VR46 Academy riders at a training day recently, another reminder of his ongoing proximity to MotoGP.

Danilo Petrucci, the ex-MotoGP rider who now competes in WSBK, has claimed that Iannone will be back.