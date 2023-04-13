“I haven’t seen a Kalex chassis!” - More confusion at Honda?

The test in Jerez was brought to a premature end when Bradl was told to dash to Texas, where he will replace the injured Marc Marquez at this weekend’s MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas.

So, what about the new chassis made in collaboration with Kalex that Honda hope will redefine their season?

Bradl hinted to Speedweek that his test days were using old machinery: “What can I say? I haven't seen a Kalex chassis either.

“My frame was silvery and made of aluminium. In terms of form, I did not see any difference to the previous versions.”

Asked if the first test of the Kalex chassis would be in the days after the race in Jerez on May 1, he said: “I can't say anything about that. I have no information about this. But the next MotoGP test will take place on Monday after the Spanish GP. That's right.”

Men On Wheels report that the new chassis will blend the demands of Marquez and Joan Mir, the Repsol Honda teammates.

It was mentioned to Bradl that a new Kalex chassis might not be an overnight success story for Honda, even when it finally arrives.

“Unless they have magic hands,” he teased.

Honda’s priorities at COTA this weekend might not be to fight for the podium or for an unlikely win.

With star rider Marquez out injured, test rider Bradl replacing him, Joan Mir returning from injury and a major change coming to their bike before the fourth round in Jerez, gathering information might be prioritised this weekend in Texas.

“In our situation at Honda, the most important thing is that I move the thing, learn a little something and get out of this number safely,” Bradl said.

“There is no point in starting the weekend with high standards.

“I can compete with fellow test drivers Michele Pirro and Jonas Folger, but our priorities should be elsewhere. It's not about fighting for a result and then flying home again.

“In the long term, it would be better for us to get the maximum efficiency out of technology in Texas and learn how to get the motorcycle back on track.”