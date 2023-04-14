Bagnaia is already a two-time race winner this season after completing a double at the season-opener in Portimao, while Bezzecchi became a first-time MotoGP race winner last time out in Argentina.

But despite the two VR46 academy riders taking three out of the first four wins, Bagnaia is keen not to look at the championship picture with 38 races still remaining.

"We all know and recognise the talent and speed of Marco [Bezzecchi]," said Bagnaia. "Maybe it’s too soon to put names on the list for the championship. We are only at the third race of the season. I also don’t want to put my own [name on the list].

"We need our feet on the ground. Bez will be competitive this season. If I have to choose a rival, for sure it’s better to be someone from the Academy, than someone from outside."

After crashing out of second place during the Grand Prix in Argentina, Bagnaia will be keen to bounce back after losing the championship lead to Bezzecchi.

Following his mistake Bagnaia was mystified as to what caused the error, which remains the case although he did joke about the lessons learnt from the wet conditions.

Bagnaia said: "I learned that the wet is slippery! [laughs] There was no reason. It was difficult to explain. In any case, we have to think about this weekend. Termas is in the past.

"It’s not the moment to think about the championship. It’s correct not to take too many risks. I was second, competitive in the wet. I wasn’t thinking about being calm, or waiting for something, I was just trying to open a gap on Alex Marquez.

"I wasn’t doing anything different. I crashed. This weekend is one of my favourites, I love Austin. It’s one of the most demanding tracks. We are more prepared."

Like Bagnaia, Bezzecchi is not getting carried away by his early season results and is of the same mindset when it comes to the championship.

"Keep your feet on the ground," said Bezzecchi. "Matteo [his crew chief], my dad, everyone in the team says this. It’s also what I think. It’s too early to think about the championship. I just enjoyed the victory. I arrive here as I arrived in Argentina."